PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 3M manufacturing plant at Brookings will get up to $14,976,206 back in state sales and use tax.

The state Board of Economic Development decided Wednesday to award the reinvestment payment.

That decision came the same day that the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that 3M is starting a major expansion of the Brookings plant.

The initial phase will cost an estimated $158 million, according to GOED, and the full project could cost $468 million.

The state board on Wednesday also awarded a $450,000 South Dakota Works loan to Kroeplin Air of Highmore for the purchase of two aircraft hangars.