PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota high school students who successfully complete dual-credit courses will be awarded high school credits under a uniform system starting next summer, the state Board of Education Standards has decided.

High school students, primarily juniors and seniors, take dual-credit courses to simultaneously earn credit toward high school graduation and get an early start on college. On Friday, the board voted 5-2 to accept a compromise.

The new rule establishes how school districts must transcribe the number of high school credits on a student’s transcript. For a postsecondary course of zero to three credit hours, one-half high school credit will be awarded. For a postsecondary course of four or more credit hours, one high school credit will be given.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee will decide whether to give final clearance. State lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session passed SB182 that directed the board to adopt a uniform method for calculating high school credit received from completing postsecondary courses.

State Education Secretary Joseph Graves told the board on Friday that a survey found roughly half of South Dakota school districts awarded one-half credit to a high school student for passing a three-credit postsecondary course, while approximately the other half of districts awarded a full credit.

The State Department of Education originally proposed a more complex formula regarding dual-credit courses. Some state board members however said at their May meeting they wanted the department to take another look.

Secretary Graves said he subsequently sent an email to all school districts and held a meeting with administrators representing 10 of them. The result was the compromise that the state board adopted Friday. Graves said administrators from eight of the districts endorsed it.

One of the eight, Aberdeen High School principal Jason Uttermark, however, told the state board on Friday that he now regretted his vote of support for the compromise and spoke as an opponent. Also testifying against the compromise Friday was Aberdeen school district superintendent Becky Guffin, who previously served on the state board. They said Aberdeen was one of the districts awarding a full credit.

Guffin told the board that students who are incoming juniors next July would face “significant disruptions” to their four-year plans. Uttermark said the change should occur for incoming freshmen. Guffin noted that, under the compromise, a student passing three one-credit postsecondary courses would earn 1.5 credits toward high school graduation, while a student would get one-half credit toward graduation by passing a three-credit postsecondary course.

Guffin, who was serving as board president when Governor Kristi Noem chose another person, Steve Perkins of Sioux Falls, to replace her, tangled a bit with the board’s current president, Terry Nebelsick, the retired Huron superintendent.

Nebelsick referred to the compromise. “First of all, I don’t feel it is a compromise,” Guffin said. “It got eight votes,” Nebelsick said. “Out of 10 districts,” Guffin said. Another recent appointee, Rich Meyer of Rapid City, asked how many students would be affected. Guffin replied that “hundreds” of Aberdeen students take dual-credit courses.

Regarding the suggestion that the change apply to the incoming freshman class, Secretary Graves said, “A one-year delay is reasonable. I’m not sure how many years beyond that would fulfill the legislative intent.” President Nebelsick said the Legislature gave the department and its new secretary — Graves was the Mitchell superintendent when the governor appointed him — “an almost impossible task” to solve. “We the board did not create the statute,” Nebelsick said.

Nebelsick said the department followed the legislature’s direction and the board’s direction. He suggested that legislators could learn “some lessons” that “uniform is not always fair.” Graves said legislators were aware of the department’s views and that the department supported SB182.

Perkins said legislators need to understand that the department has to work out the nuances. He said metaphorically that half of his friends were for one-half credit and the other half were for the full credit and whichever way he voted, he’d be voting with his friends.

Board member Phyllis Heineman of Sioux Falls, who had served 16 years as a legislator, said different districts have different circumstances. “Whether that’s something that’s going to work long term, we may be revisiting it,” she said.

Another board member, Julie Westra of Sioux Falls, said she felt better after the discussion and after hearing there is potential for waivers for juniors.

“It’s pretty tough to do what the Legislature asked us to do,” Perkins said.

Heineman thanked Graves and the administrators. “I just appreciate everybody weighing in. There are a lot of differences of opinion,” Heineman said, noting that the debate reflected widespread concern that high school students must be prepared for the rigors of higher education.

Perkins said that people who aren’t happy with the state board’s decision should run for their local school boards. Nebelsick said he would vote no, because a unanimous show of support would give the Legislature the wrong idea on the complexity of the issue.