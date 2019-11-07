State board adds 23 new projects to S.D. water plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state panel that oversees financial aid for water projects placed 26 South Dakota communities on its latest plan Thursday.

They are now eligible for assistance through December 2021, but getting on the list doesn’t automatically guarantee the Board of Water and Natural Resources will fund all of them.

The new ones include five communities in the Sioux Falls area — Dell Rapids, Harrisburg, Montrose, Tea and Valley Springs — with projects totaling about $35 million.

Five projects got eligibility extensions: Two at Piedmont and one apiece for Bowdle, Hot Springs, Lake Preston and Watertown.

The board most commonly makes loans at interest rates below market. There occasionally have been grants and, for smaller communities, sometimes loan forgiveness.

The new projects and those already waiting total nearly $400 million in estimated costs, Andy Bruels told the board. He’s an official for the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the agency that handles applications.

Bruels seemed confident there will be enough money to go around. “Not all of these projects will come in in any given year,” he said. “We’re anticipating the ability to fund these projects.”

Board member Paul Gnirk of New Underwood asked whether small communities could afford the work. Bruels said they don’t have any choice if they want to keep providing water and sewer services.

Here’s a summary of Thursday’s group:

Bowdle, water improvements. $783,587 estimated.

Bowdle, sewer improvements. $2,015,444 estimated. Would fall off plan at end of 2019 if it wasn’t renewed.

Burke, water main. $535,302 estimated.

Dell Rapids, infrastructure improvements on Fifth Street, Sixth Street and Iowa Avenue. $3,270,000 estimated.

DeSmet, water system improvements. $585,000 estimated.

Eagle Butte, sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment improvements. $5,506,000 estimated.

Eureka, sewer improvements. $7,384,059 estimated.

Harrisburg, southeastern utility improvements. $14,900,000 estimated.

Hot Springs, water system supply and storage. $3,850,000 estimated. Would fall off plan at end of 2019 if it wasn’t renewed.

Hudson, utility improvements. $18,200,000 estimated.

Hurley, Center Avenue sewer improvements. $1,946,000 estimated.

Lake Preston, wastewater collection system improvements. $4,200,000 estimated. Would fall off plan at end of 2019 if it wasn’t renewed.

Madison, wastewater and stormwater collection systems improvements. $6,890,000 estimated.

Mellette, sewer improvements. $285,680 estimated.

Mitchell, east-central drainage utility improvements, second phase. $4,401,100 estimated.

Montrose, wastewater system improvements. $1,000,000 estimated.

North Sioux City, water tower construction. $2,700,000 estimated.

Pickstown, wastewater improvements. $4,758,625 estimated.

Piedmont, central wastewater system. $4,500,000. Would fall off plan at end of 2019 if it wasn’t renewed.

Piedmont, water tower and well. $2,200,000 estimated. Would fall off plan at end of 2019 if it wasn’t renewed.

Saint Lawrence, water and wastewater improvements. $1,578,865 estimated.

Tea, sanitary sewer regionalization (sending waste to Sioux Falls for processing). $12,400,000 estimated.

Tripp, water system improvements. $2,210,000 estimated.

Valley Springs, utility improvements. $3,340,000 estimated.

Volga, wastewater collection rehabilitation. $1,800,000.

Watertown, wastewater administration building construction. $5,665,000 estimated. Would fall off plan at end of 2019 if it wasn’t renewed.

Webster, drinking water line replacement. $6,630,020 estimated.

Webster, sanitary sewer line replacement. $1,183,405 estimated.

Wolsey, water pumphouse replacement. $326,000 estimated.

Go here for a detailed look at each.