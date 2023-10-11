PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lending panel on Wednesday put its stamp of approval on a $25 million bond for a dairy operation to construct an animal nutrient management facility in Clark County.

The South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority gave the green light to Riverview, LLP after a short executive session.

Travis Dovre, finance director for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, explained that EDFA’s involvement would allow the bond to have tax-exempt status. He said there was no liability risk for the authority.

A public hearing was held at the Clark County Courthouse on September 20. Official minutes from the hearing stated, “The proposed solid waste disposal expenditures include site preparation, concrete collection lanes, concrete containment areas, lagoons, settling ponds and related equipment to collect, process, and dispose of animal waste.”

KELOLAND News has requested a copy of the bond resolution.