Staff asks S.D. regulators to wait, again, on state’s first commercial solar-electricity facility

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators have been asked to once more put off a decision on permitting South Dakota’s first solar-electricity project.

The state Public Utilities Commission planned to consider the Lookout Solar project Tuesday.

But the commission’s staff in a letter now recommends delaying it, while Lookout Solar makes more changes. Lookout Solar and the commission staff had proposed an agreement in December.

But the Jan. 17 letter said Lookout Solar’s developers were still working on revisions to the agreement.

A delay would give the three commissioners time to look at any changes and additional information.

The $100 million project in western Oglala Lakota County would have 500,000 solar panels capable of generating 110 megawatts of electricity.

It would connect to the Western Area Power Administration grid in Fall River County.

The commission received the application for the project December 17, 2018. State law required the commission to reach a decision in one year, but in November the commission granted an additional two months at the developer’s request.