AGENCY VILLAGE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker and a member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal council want the South Dakota Legislature to pass a resolution affirming the existence of the Lake Traverse Reservation.

Republican Rep. Tamara St. John and Dallas Owen, who represents Enemy Swim District, made their remarks Monday during a meeting of the Legislature’s State Tribal Relations Committee at the Sisseton-Wahpeton government’s headquarters. St. John co-chairs the panel.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 1975 ruled 6-3 that the Lake Traverse Reservation had been terminated in 1891. A different set of U.S. Supreme Court justices in 2020 however ruled 5-4 in an Oklahoma case that only Congress could change or terminate a treaty.

St. John, a Sisseton-Wahpeton member, distributed a draft copy of a proposed resolution on Monday but said she wouldn’t ask for a vote on it yet.

The ultimate goal is to get Congress to reaffirm the reservation’s existence.

“We know we have additional work to do,” St. John told other lawmakers in attendance. “This is a first step in wanting you all to be aware and ideally support us as we move this forward.” She said additional questions could be addressed in the future.

Democrat Sen. Shawn Bordeaux, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a committee member, introduced a Lake Traverse resolution during the 2023 session but later withdrew it before the Senate State Affairs Committee could hold a hearing.

Council member Owen said Monday that the Legislature adopting a resolution would be “a big step,” because the action would signal political support to South Dakota’s three members of Congress, so that they could feel comfortable going forward there. He said tribal members were “imploring” legislators to approve one.

“We need your support on the local level to get this moving forward,” Owen said. Recognition by Congress would bring healing to the tribal members, he said. “It is a matter of getting this done in the best way and we will continue to remember this going forward, as good neighbors should.”

Angelique EagleWoman, a Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal member and a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, presented to the committee an overview of her research on the Lake Traverse Reservation’s history. She explained how the U.S. government took indigenous people’s homelands. “This history of injustice is what I wanted you to hear,” she said.

Republican Sen. Tom Pischke said the presentation “was definitely informative. I’ve learned a lot today.” He asked why the Sisseton-Wahpeton government hasn’t challenged the 1975 Supreme Court decision.

EagleWoman answered that litigation is expensive. “The tribe hasn’t joined on or chosen to go head on into the U.S. Supreme Court,” she said. She said she has been waiting for a case. It’s better to do this through education and legislation instead, she said.

“If there’s injustice, we want to bring it to people’s attention,” EagleWoman said. “There’s the rule of law, and then there’s the Indian twist – somehow we get less.”