Sports betting might be on South Dakota election ballot

A look at the sports book at the Grand Falls Casino in Iowa.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The question of legalizing sports wagering is back again before the South Dakota Legislature.

State lawmakers are considering whether to put the question on the November 3 general-election ballot for South Dakota voters to decide.

Senator Bob Ewing, a Spearfish Republican, has proposed SJR 501.

It would let voters choose whether to change the South Dakota Constitution to allow sports wagering in Deadwood.

Ewing offered a similar ballot measure last year that squeaked through the Senate but failed in the House of Representatives.

The Senate Local Government Committee endorsed Ewing’s 2020 version Friday on a 5-2 vote. It goes to the full Senate for a debate, possibly as early as Monday afternoon.

Sen. Bob Ewing of Spearfish spoke with lobbyist Bob Riter after the Senate Local Government Committee on Friday endorsed putting a proposal on South Dakota’s November election ballot to allow Deadwood to host sports betting. SJR 501 goes to the Senate next week. #kelonews pic.twitter.com/glkGmw8QWg — KELO Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) February 7, 2020

The resolution squeezed through the Senate last year, 18-14, with the bare minimum of yes votes.

The local-government panel’s hearing Friday was low-key in comparison to last year, when Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican, put the measure in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Among supporters testifying at the 2019 hearing was a lobbyist for the Crow Creek Sioux and Yankton Sioux tribal governments, because tribal casinos can offer any gambling allowed in Deadwood.

But there also was strong opposition from Governor Kristi Noem’s administration, specifically through David Wiest, deputy secretary for the state Department of Revenue.

Neither the tribes nor the governor were represented at the hearing Friday.

Instead, testimony came from just two supporters — Roger Tellinghuisen for the Deadwood Gaming Association and Lorin Pankratz for the Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation — and only one opponent, Matt Krogman for the South Dakota Licensed Beverage Dealers and Gaming Association.

Last year also saw Yankton promoters seek — without success — a constitutional change to allow Deadwood-style casino gambling.

Other lobbyists with connections to South Dakota’s video-lottery and Deadwood casinos watched from the audience area Friday. If voters approve the sports-betting change in November, the Legislature would next decide in the 2021 session how much sports wagering to allow.

Senator Ewing told the committee Friday that some in Deadwood favor a phone app that would let people place bets without being in Deadwood. He said there also could be some kiosks in other communities that link to sports-betting centers in Deadwood.

Tellinghuisen, the gaming association lobbyist, said Deadwood wants the system centered at Deadwood but would be willing to take bets from across South Dakota. There was concern last year that bets could be placed on high school games. Tellinghuisen said he hopes the Legislature wouldn’t allow that.

Pankratz, the economic development lobbyist, said South Dakotans are betting in neighboring states such as Iowa, Montana and Colorado. He said Nebraska is considering a sports-betting measure too.

Grand Falls Casino at Larchwood, Iowa, a short drive east of Sioux Falls, began offering sports betting last year, Pankratz said.

Krogman, the licensed-beverage dealers lobbyist, said the association he represents is “100 percent” in favor of sports wagering but opposes allowing the phone app. Krogman said his members want to instead offer sports-betting kiosks that link with Deadwood.