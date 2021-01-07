Sports bets would have to be in Deadwood

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation has been pre-filed for sports wagering at Deadwood.

Senate Bill 44 from the state Department of Revenue would require that bets be placed inside an establishment licensed by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.

Voters approved Constitutional Amendment B 239,620 to 170,191 on November 3.

Tribal casinos in South Dakota also could offer sports wagering.

The Senate Commerce and Energy Committee has agreed to sponsor the bill.

A key restriction is a license holder would be prohibited from knowingly accepting bets from employees of any sports-wagering services provider.

Bets wouldn’t be allowed on a high school sporting event, a minor league sporting event or the performance or nonperformance of an individual athlete participating in a single game or match of a collegiate sporting event.

Bets also would be prohibited on any collegiate sporting event in which any team or athlete from a South Dakota college or university is competing.

The 2021 session of the Legislature opens Tuesday.