Sports-bet violations reported in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Just weeks after Deadwood casinos began offering sports wagering, several license holders are facing possible discipline from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.

The alleged violations include accepting sports bets that exceeded the $1,000 maximum set in state law and accepting types of sports bets that the commission hasn’t allowed.

Internet Sports International allegedly accepted a $1,550 bet at Gold Dust-777 on an NFL football game.

B.Y. Development, doing business as Cadillac Jack’s, allegedly accepted bets of $3,000 and $1,300 on NFL football games.

BetMGM, doing business at Tin Lizzie, allegedly accepted bets of $3,000; $1,500; and $1,300 on three NFL football games.

And Deadwood Mountain Grand, through a system set up by IGT, allegedly accepted seven illegal “futures” bets on World Series baseball games.

The commission meets Wednesday in Deadwood.

South Dakota voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2020 to allow sports wagering. Casinos began legally accepting sports bets September 9.

Some sports-betting violations have already been settled.

Matthew Bodine of Spearfish agreed to a $150 penalty for illegally accepting two “futures” wagers on World Series baseball games while a teller at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Brandon Maser of Spearfish agreed to a $150 penalty for illegally accepting three “futures” wagers on World Series baseball games while a teller at Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Justine Daniels of Spearfish agreed to a $150 penalty for illegally accepting a $1,300 bet on an NFL football game.

Warner Zellner of Deadwood and Tanner Shoup of Deadwood agreed to each pay a $150 penalty for illegally accepting a $3,000 bet on an NFL football game.

Joshua Thurmes of Spearfish agreed to a $350 penalty for illegally accepting a $1,500 bet on an NFL football game, then voiding it and failing to immediately notify the gaming commission. Tin Lizzie agreed to a $2,500 penalty that drops to $1,000 if there isn’t another violation for one year.

The commission’s office has also reached a settlement in a separate matter. Andrea Weyer of Sturgis, a blackjack dealer at Midnight Star, agreed to a $100 penalty for accidentally introducing an extra card into the deck and dealing hands for 27 minutes. The casino agreed to a $350 penalty.