Speed limits could be reduced in Colman

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Motorists should be directed to drive slower through more of Colman in Moody County, the state Transportation Commission decided Tuesday.

The 35- and 45-miles per hour zones on SD 34 would be lengthened on the community’s east side and came at the request of Colman officials for safety reasons.

The changes cover the intersection of SD 34 and South Allen Avenue, in an area with a growing residential neighborhood to the south and the Colman-Egan school to the north, as well in the area of the Dollar General store.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee will decide at its November 1 meeting whether the changes take effect.

The legislators also will look at the commission’s decision Tuesday to update technical references to the 45 mph zone on the US 81 bridge between Yankton and the Nebraska border.