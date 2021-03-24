South Dakota’s U.S. senators back effort to protect girls’ and women’s sports nationwide

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republicans John Thune and Mike Rounds support ending federal funding to K-12 schools and higher education institutions that let biological males play sports designated for girls and women.

The two U.S. senators from South Dakota voted ‘yes’ March 6 to add the requirement to President Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package. The Republican attempt needed 60 votes and failed 49-50 along party lines.

Three days earlier, on March 3, Rounds signed as a co-sponsor of similar legislation sponsored by Republican Mike Lee of Utah titled ‘Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2021.’

On Wednesday, Rounds quoted the summary of S. 251 by the Congressional Research Service:

“This bill makes it a violation of federal law for a recipient of federal funds who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls. The bill specifies that sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

Rounds, who was governor from 2003 through 2010, declined to take a public position at this point regarding Governor Kristi Noem’s extensive style-and-form veto of HB 1217 that was passed by the South Dakota Legislature. State lawmakers return to the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre on Monday to decide whether to accept her recommendations.

“As a former governor, I have done my best to follow the good advice that Bill Janklow gave me and unless asked for advice by the current officeholder,” Rounds said, “I generally do not inject myself into their activities, as I am not privileged to the ongoing negotiations between the governor and the legislative leaders.”

Thune has expressed public support for the federal legislation. He recently retweeted an opinion piece written by another co-sponsor, Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. Above it, Thune wrote, “From the time my daughters were little, I’ve proudly watched them grow into confident young women through the help of sports. We should all want women to have a fair and equal playing field to continue to compete at the highest levels.”

Neither Thune nor Rounds commented directly about the ‘Defend Title IX Now‘ effort Governor Noem launched Monday. The 1973 federal law says, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

South Dakota’s one member of the U.S. House, Republican Representative Dusty Johnson, wasn’t familiar with a companion version of the Lee legislation in the House and is reviewing it, according to a spokesperson.

Johnson favors the governor’s attempt to organize with other states regarding Title IX. “Congressman Johnson is uncomfortable with the NCAA’s practice of using tournament locations as leverage over state policy decisions, and appreciates efforts to push back on that approach.,” Jazmine Kemp said.