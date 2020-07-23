South Dakota’s state government has been cautious about spending feds’ COVID-19 aid

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s state government is trying to be ready in case COVID-19 might force public employees to work from their homes again, a top official told a panel of the Legislature on Wednesday.

Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order that had non-essential state government employees under her control start working remotely March 15. In June, heads of state agencies began having employees report back to offices, in some cases on a rotating basis.

Liza Clark, who is the governor’s finance commissioner, showed lawmakers on the Appropriations Committee that the administration had spent some $74.8 million through June 30 from the $1.25 billion of the Coronavirus Relief Fund that Congress assigned to South Dakota.

Clark said the spending included more than $40 million to backfill the state’s unemployment insurance fund.

Up to $200 million is available to 379 municipalities and counties from the CRF money, and 133 have started the process, according to Clark. She said a summary document would be developed.

State agencies have tapped two other rounds of federal COVID-19 funds, from the CARES Act and Families First Act, for $45.8 million so far, Clark said.

Another $41 million of federal COVID-19 aid is being routed through the state Department of Education to K-12 school districts, according to Clark. “That hasn’t been spent, so that would show up in this fiscal year,” she said.

Cassie Stoeser, finance officer for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, said there could be another round of state-funded zero-interest loans to small businesses. The Legislature in March approved $10.5 million.

The committee also heard from state Human Resources Commissioner Darin Seeley. His report showed the state employees’ health insurance program spent nearly $10 million less than expected in fiscal 2020, that ended June 30.

Representative Taffy Howard, a Rapid City Republican, asked whether there will be an upward spike as health care providers accept more patients. Seeley said he would know more after the first quarter ends in September.