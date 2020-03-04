South Dakota’s riot-boosting legislation was subject of Senate evening hearing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The United States of America was founded by riot boosters, opponents of the governor’s proposed revisions to South Dakota’s riot laws testified Tuesday night.

Some tribal members and their supporters told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the nation began with protests against England, and the defiance continued through Ronald Reagan’s time as president when he called for the Berlin Wall to be torn down.

Senator Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican, held the nighttime hearing so people could travel to the Capitol to speak on HB 1117. “We want to look prospectively, or into the future, on the legislation before us,” Russell said.

The committee endorsed the legislation 6-1.

Russell said the legislation resulted from the proposed Keystone XL pipeline across western South Dakota and the protest against a different pipeline project in North Dakota a few years ago. “Any denial of that is a futile endeavor,” he said.

Governor Kristi Noem proposed the legislation after a federal judge last year said that some of South Dakota’s new and old laws regarding riots likely would be found unconstitutional. State government agreed to pay for the winning side’s attorneys.

The committee’s lawyers disagreed on whether the legislation adequately reflected the decision from U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol.

Senator Craig Kennedy, a Yankton Democrat, said the bill’s purpose was to protect the pipeline. “I think we lose again,” Kennedy said.

Senator Art Rusch, a Vermillion Republican, said something needs to be done. “Despite the questions I have about this, I am going to vote in favor of the bill,” he said.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican, said there was “no mistaking” that “violent terrorists” attacked law enforcement during the Dakota Access protests in North Dakota a few years ago.

Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Lester Thompson spoke against the bill Tuesday. “You can sugarcoat a turd to make it easier to swallow. In the end it’s still a turd,” he said.

There already are laws in place that address potential situations, Thompson added: “The United States was founded by riot-boosters.” He said the proposed legislation attacks the fundamentals of the United States.

Yankton Sioux Tribe lobbyist Ross Garelick-Bell said Congress hasn’t passed a riot-boosting ban. “How do you define what ‘urge’ is? You can’t. It’s too vague,” he said, adding that South Dakota would be the only state with such a law.

The state House of Representatives has approved the bill 45-25 on February 18.

The bill’s supporters spoke first Tuesday. They said it would give law enforcement an additional tool.

“What we’re talking about tonight is public safety,” Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said. Said South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association lobbyist Dick Tieszen, “The First Amendment right is for everybody.”

Rapid City lawyer Bruce Ellison, who spent months fighting against water permits for the Keystone XL pipeline through western South Dakota, said there already are adequate laws.

“Law enforcement already has the tools,” Ellison said. “We don’t need this law at all. Our laws already protect us enough.”

Rebecca Terk, a lobbyist for Dakota Rural Action, said the organization didn’t receive any communication or a copy of the draft legislation from the governor’s office. Dakota Rural Action and other parties brought the lawsuit last year.

Terk said there needed to be a clarification of statements from several governor’s aides that the revisions resulted from an open and clear process. She said the legislation targeted South Dakotans, indigenous and non-indigenous, trying to protect their land and water.

She said TC Energy, previously known as TransCanada, has a record of leaks and spills. The company, which plans to build the pipeline, didn’t send anyone to testify.

Several tribal members said the United States government took over the lands and waters of sovereign nations.

The pipeline would carry crude oil from tar-sands of Alberta across the Canada-U.S. border into Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, where it would connect to another line.

The proposed 313-mile segment in South Dakota would cross portions of Harding, Butte, Perkins, Meade, Pennington, Haakon, Jones, Lyman and Tripp counties and have seven pump stations along the route.

The area was part of the Great Sioux Reservation during the 19th century under the Fort Laramie Treaty, before tribal people were placed into smaller reservations and the other lands were opened to settlement. The pipeline wouldn’t cross any of the reservations.

“This bill is a pipeline dream,” Joseph White Eyes of Eagle Butte said.

Candi Brings Plenty, a lobbyist for the American Civil Liberties Union, said 1117 was sparked by a desire to suppress protests against the Keystone XL project.

“We are asking the state to take a different approach,” Brings Plenty said. She added, “We have an opportunity tonight to make history. You have that opportunity.”

Katie Hruska, a lawyer for the governor, said 26 states have some version of ‘incitement to riot’ laws and the federal government has an anti-riot law. She said it wouldn’t matter what the event was. “It is not just about pipeline,” Hruska said.

Regarding the claim that Dakota Rural Action and other plaintiffs in the lawsuit didn’t receive the information, Hruska said the packet was given to ACLU’s lawyers on behalf of the plaintiffs as a matter of court protocol.

Rusch, a retired circuit judge, asked opponents to point out specific objections to the wording in the bill.

Replied Ellison, “It’s not just a question of a specific word here or there.” He said the bill was designed to reimburse the pipeline owner. He said the point of civil disobedience is to take action that might violate the law. “To say this is not about the pipeline is as disingenuous as can be.”

Hruska said any pipeline employees could be guilty of riot or incitement to riot as well.