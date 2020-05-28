South Dakota’s Republicans have lots of legislative primaries to decide Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Whether by mail or in person, South Dakota voters have important choices to make in the primary elections on Tuesday, June 2, including choosing nominees in 28 contests for seats in the Legislature.

Republican voters have 10 Senate primaries and 16 House primaries to decide, with contests in 18 of the 35 legislative districts. Democratic voters have two House primaries to decide.

All 105 seats in the Legislature come up for election every two years. Republicans currently hold 30 seats in the Senate and 59 seats in the House. Democrats hold five Senate seats and 11 House seats.

Republicans have already won nine Senate seats because they don’t have opponents. They are Brock Greenfield of Clark, V.J. Smith of Brookings, Jack Kolbeck of Sioux Falls, Jim Bolin of Canton, Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland, Joshua Klumb of Mitchell, David Wheeler of Huron, Mary Duvall of Pierre, and Ryan Maher of Isabel.

Republicans have already won three House seats because they don’t have opponents. They include Kaleb Weis of Aberdeen, and Lana Greenfield of Doland in District 2; and Sam Marty of Prairie City in District 28B.

In 10 of the districts with primaries, only Republicans or only Democrats are running Tuesday, without any other candidates filed for the November 3 general elections. In those primaries, Tuesday’s results will decide who holds the seat.

Here’s a look at what will be decided Tuesday:

Senate Republican primaries

District 6 — House incumbents Isaac Latterell of Tea and Herman Otten of Lennox. Both are term-limited in the House. Senator Ernie Otten, R-Tea, is term-limited in the Senate and is seeking election to a House seat. The winner of Latterell-Otten will face Democrat Nancy Kirstein of Lennox.

District 14 — David Zellmer of Sioux Falls and Representative Larry Zikmund of Sioux Falls. Senator Deb Soholt, R-Sioux Falls, is term-limited and isn’t seeking election to the House. The winner of Zellmer-Zikmund will face Democrat Timothy Reed of Sioux Falls.

District 17 — Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion is challenged by Representative Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley, who is term-limited in the House. The winner of Rusch-Rasmussen will face Democrat Codylee Riedmann of Vermillion and Libertarian Gregory Baldwin of Wakonda.

District 21 — House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte and Erin Tobin of Winner. Qualm is term-limited in the House. Senator Rocky Blair, R-Ideal, is running for a House seat. Winner in Qualm-Tobin contest will face Democrat Dan Kerner Andersson of Burke.

District 23 — Bryan Brietling of Miller and Larry Neilson of Tulare. Senator John Lake, R-Gettysburg, isn’t seeking another term. The winner of Brietling-Neilson will face Libertarian CJ Abernathey of Eureka.

District 29 — Senator Gary Cammack of Union Center is challenged by Terri Jorgenson of Rapid City. The winner of Cammack-Jorgenson will face Libertarian Kent Wilsey of Owanka.

District 30 — George Kotti of Hot Springs and Representative Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City. Senator Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, filed but withdrew. Winner between Kotti and Frye-Mueller will face Libertarian Gideon Oakes of Keystone.

District 31 — Representative Timothy Johns of Lead, who is term-limited in the House, and former House member John Teupel of Spearfish. Senator Bob Ewing, R-Spearfish, is term-limited and is running for Lawrence County Commission. No other candidates filed.

District 33 — Representative David Johnson of Rapid City and Janet Jensen of Rapid City. She is married to Senator Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, who is term-limited in the Senate and is running for a House seat. The winner between Johnson and Janet Jensen will face Democrat Ryan Ryder of Black Hawk.

District 35 — Senator Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City is challenged by Kevin Quick of Rapid City. The winner of Castleberry-Quick will face independent Brian Gentry of Rapid City.



House primaries

Note: Each of the 35 legislative districts elects two House members in an at-large election, with the exception of districts that have been split into separate House sub-districts because of federal voting requirements.

District 5 — Representative Hugh Bartels of Watertown and Representative Nancy York of Watertown face Jacob Sigurdson of Watertown. No other candidates filed.

District 6 — Four Republicans seek nominations to the two open seats. They are Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg, Senator Ernie Otten of Tea, Nathan Block of Tea, and Thomas Werner of Sioux Falls. The two Republican nominees will face Democrat Cody Ingle of Sioux Falls.

District 7 — Three Republicans seek nominations to two seats. They are Representative Tim Reed of Brookings, Representative Doug Post of Volga and former legislator Larry Tidemann of Brookings. The two Republican nominees will face Democrats Bill Adamson of Brookings and Louise Snodgrass of Brookings.

District 9 — Three Republicans seek nominations to two seats. They are Representative Rhonda Milstead of Hartford, former legislator Michael Clark of Hartford, and Bethany Soye of Sioux Falls. The two Republican nominees will face Democrats Toni Miller of Sioux Falls and Representative Michael Saba of Hartford.

District 12 — Four Republicans seek nominations to two seats. They are Representative Arch Beal of Sioux Falls, Amy Miller of Sioux Falls, George Hendrickson of Sioux Falls and former legislator Greg Jamison of Sioux Falls. The two Republican nominees will face Democrat Erin Royer of Sioux Falls. Representative Manny Steele, R-Sioux Falls, is term-limited and filed for the Senate seat but later withdrew.

District 14 — Three Republicans seek nominations to two seats. They are former legislator Tom Holmes of Sioux Falls, Brad Lindwurm of Sioux Falls and Taylor Rae Rehfeldt of Sioux Falls. The two Republican nominees will face Democrats Mike Huber of Sioux Falls and Representative Erin Healy of Sioux Falls. Representative Larry Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls, is running for a Senate seat.

District 16 — Three Republicans seek nominations to two seats. They are Representative David Anderson of Hudson, Representative Kevin Jensen of Canton, and former legislator Bill Shorma of Dakota Dunes. No other candidate filed.

District 17 — Four Republicans seek nominations to two seats. They are Richard Vasgaard of Centerville, Dan Werner of Dolton, Sydney Davis of Burbank, and Charles Kludt of Viborg. The two Republican nominees will face Democrats Al Leber of Vermillion and Michelle Maloney of Vermillion and independent Caitlin Collier of Vermillion, a former legislator. Representative Ray Ring, D-Vermillion, is term-limited in the House and isn’t seeking election to the Senate. Representative Nancy Rasmussen, R-Hurley, is term-limited in the House and is in a Senate primary.

District 19 — Three Republicans seek nominations to two seats. They are Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria, Representative Marty Overweg of New Holland, and Representative Kent Peterson of Salem. No other candidate filed.

District 20 — Three Republicans seek nominations to two seats. They are Representative Lance Koth of Mitchell, Representative Paul Miskimins of Mitchell, and Barry Volk of Mitchell. No other candidates filed.

District 23 — Four Republicans seek nominations to two seats. They are Representative Spencer Gosch of Glenham, former legislator Charlie Hoffman of Eureka, Representative James Wangsness of Miller, and Kevin Watts of Miller. No other candidate filed.

District 24 — Five Republicans seek nominations to two House seats. They are Noel Chicoine of Pierre, Bob Lowery of Pierre, Senator Jeff Monroe of Pierre, Will Mortenson of Pierre, and Mike Weisgram of Fort Pierre. The two Republican nominees will face Democrat Amanda Bachmann of Pierre. Monroe is term-limited in the Senate. Representative Mary Duvall, R-PIerre, and Representative Tim Rounds, R-Pierre, are term-limited in the House. Duvall is running for the Senate.

District 26A — Two Democrats seek nomination to one House seat in this special sub-district. They are Representative Shawn Bordeaux of Mission and Alexandra Frederick of Winner. No other candidate filed.

District 28A — Two Democrats seek nomination to one House seat in this special sub-district. They are Representative Oren Lesmeister of Parade and former legislator Dean Schrempp of Lantry. No other candidate filed.

District 29 — Four Republicans seek nominations to two House seats. They are Representative Thomas Brunner of Nisland, Representative Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood, Lincoln Shuck of Union Center, and former legislator Dean Wink of Howes. The two Republican nominees will face independent Jade Addison of Sturgis.

District 30 — Four Republicans seek nominations to two House seats. They are Representative Tim Goodwin of Rapid City, Trish Ladner of Hot Springs, Kwinn Neff of Hill City, and Florence Thompson of Caputa. No other candidate filed. Representative Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, is running for the Senate seat.

District 31 — Five Republicans seek nominations to two House seats. They are Mary Fitzgerald of St. Onge, Brandon Flanagan of Spearfish, Representative Dayle Hammock of Spearfish, Scott Odenbach of Spearfish, and Julie Ann Olson of Spearfish. The two Republican nominees will face Democrat Brooke Abdallah of Spearfish. Representative Timothy Johns of Lead is term-limited in the House and is running for the Senate.

District 33 — Three Republicans seek nominations to two House seats. They are Representative Taffy Howard of Rapid City, Senator Phil Jensen of Rapid City, and Melanie Torno of Summerset. No other candidate filed. Jensen is term-limited in the Senate.

District 34 — Three Republicans seek nominations to two House seats. They are former legislator Mike Derby of Rapid City, Representative Jess Olson of Rapid City, and Jodie Frye of Rapid City. The two Republican nominees will face Democrats Nick Anderson of Rapid City and Rick Stracqualursi of Rapid City. Representative David Johnson of Rapid City is running for the Senate.

To see all the candidates for legislative seats, go here. To see maps of the districts and the current members of the Legislature, go here. For current legislators who are term-limited, go here.