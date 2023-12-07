PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More than two years after state lawmakers earmarked a chunk of cash to help South Dakota’s five major airports get through the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the $4.4 million remains unspent.

That’s the bottom line of a report the Governor’s Office of Economic Development delivered this week to the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

The money was to assist with marketing and promotion or to assist in the restoration of air service. GOED sent a letter July 21, 2021, to officials in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Pierre and Watertown.

According to GOED, the grant recipients were required to report quarterly and submit a final report at the end of the grant period. The reports were to include budget updates and information on passenger numbers, flight counts, route changes and descriptions of current and future marketing and route activities.

The money was to be dispersed as reimbursements. GOED finance director Travis Dovre told lawmakers that Aberdeen has received $51,245.10 of its $200,000 allotment, while Watertown has used $141,818.75 of its $200,000. He said Pierre hasn’t submitted a request for any of its $200,000.

Rapid City had lined up a new route but that didn’t work out, so none of its $1.9 million allotment has been requested. Sioux Falls never submitted a plan for the $1.9 million available for its airport.

Sioux Falls airport manager Dan Letellier participated by phone in the meeting Tuesday. The challenge, according to Letellier, is the lack of pilots in the system, which he described as “a drastic shortage,” especially for regional airlines where pilots start their careers.

Letellier said hundreds of airliners remain parked across the nation, even though passengers numbers would support additional flights and routes. He said the COVID funding was important to have — “It’s not for lack of interest or lack of trying” — and suggested that the situation is improving, with some airlines running flight schools and others organizations such as South Dakota State University offering pilot training.

Dovre said the money must be spent no later than June 30, 2025. Republican Rep. Chris Karr asked whether GOED plans to revert the money. Letellier jumped back into the conversation before Dovre could answer. “We certainly hope with the pilot supply issue improving, those opportunities may present themselves,” Letellier said.