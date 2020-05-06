South Dakota’s governor might be caught in a COVID-19 budget trap, with no easy way out

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One way to quickly gauge how suddenly South Dakota’s economy has been slowed by COVID-19 is to look at the warning lights blinking red on state government’s dashboard.

Among the most telling is a small one: The 1.5 percent state tax on visitor activities took a 28.5 percent downturn in March.

The tax, levied on purchases ranging from lodging to t-shirts, generated more than $13.4 million in 2019 for South Dakota’s tourism promotion fund.

Traditionally its best period has been June through September. Collections made during April on March sales totaled just $467,853.47, according to the latest state Department of Revenue report.

South Dakota’s largest in-state source of state government revenue is the 4.5 percent sales and use tax. April collections on March activity totaled $85,439,170 after administrative expenses. That’s up 4.5 percent from the similar period in 2019.

But that’s not the good news it might seem. The April amount actually was $760,577 below the Legislature’s estimate from back in February, before COVID-19 was much of a consideration for the Republican governor’s office or the Legislature’s super-majority of Republicans.

The state Bureau of Finance and Management, which oversees state government’s budgeting for Governor Kristi Noem, issued a summary this week specifically about COVID-19’s delayed effects on tax revenues.

The report included a look at what’s happened in 11 of South Dakota’s largest communities.

Some of the COVID-19 declines in state government revenue resulted from federal decisions, such as the delayed tax filing that affects South Dakota’s collections of bank-franchise taxes.

The governor is still trying to convince federal officials to let South Dakota use some of its $1.25 billion of federal COVID-19 aid to replace tax revenues that state and local governments have seen vanish.

Otherwise the Legislature has to authorize Noem’s administration to tap state government’s reserve fund. As of July 1, 2019, the budget reserve had a balance of $145.1 million, while the general revenue replacement fund had a balance of $44.0 million, for a total reserve of $189.1 million.

Either way a special legislative session would be likely.

Noem said at a news briefing Monday that state government was more than $18 million below projections for April collections.

She said the situation looks likely to be much worse in another month. That’s when the May collections report for April sales becomes available. The current fiscal year ends June 30.

The governor told reporters Monday that her administration was “preparing for a serious budget shortfall because of COVID-19.”

The numbers she received earlier that morning reflected only “about a week” of the coronavirus impact on South Dakota’s economy, she said.

Last week, the governor announced a ‘Back to Normal’ plan. She told the public to focus on the relatively smaller number of hospitalizations rather than larger number of positive COVID-19 tests.

All of the data are on South Dakota’s covid.sd.gov website.

“For March, we’re down $18.1 million in general fund revenue. Not all of that is COVID-related,” Noem told reporters Monday in a briefing that was also made available on her Facebook Live site.

“Some of it’s just due to timing, for example, the licensing, permitting and fees money should work itself out, we just had a delayed payment in there,” she continued. “And some of the bigger hits are being masked as increases in spending at grocery stores and hardware stores, but we do see the reflective big hit in hotels, restaurants and in clothing stores.”

She continued, “But we do know that the brunt of the economic impact will be felt in April, and I’ll have those numbers for you at the beginning of June.”

Noem said Tuesday that a $10.5 million small-business relief program that she signed into law March 31 was already loaned out.

She said any additional money for its zero-percent loans of up to $75,000 would have to come from somewhere other than state funds.

A constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2012 requires South Dakota have a balanced state budget. So deficit spending is out.

Nor can the governor turn to raising taxes. During her 2018 campaign, she promised ‘4 Pillars Of Protection’ that included a pledge to veto any tax increases.

What Noem does have are smart and experienced people on her top staff, such as state finance commissioner Liza Clark and Revenue Secretary Jim Terwilliger.

Ten years ago, then-Governor Dennis Daugaard cut state government’s budgets by up to 10 percent, to re-set spending in line with revenue, as South Dakota struggled out of the Great Recession.

We’ll have a better idea in about four more weeks whether the chopping block has to come out for another performance.