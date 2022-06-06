PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in many of South Dakota’s 35 legislative districts will decide a lot of Republican nominations, but only a few Democrat contests, on Tuesday, June 7.

Here are legislative primaries in the Sioux Falls area.

Senate District 2 — This area of Minnehaha County is a new district, after lawmakers last fall abolished the old District 2 that ran across several counties in the northeast. Competing for the new district’s Republican Senate nomination are Steve Kolbeck and Spencer Wrightsman, both of Brandon. Wrightsman is treasurer for the Minnehaha County Republican Party. Kolbeck won election as a Democrat to the state Public Utilities Commission in 2006, edging his Republican opponent by less than 7,000 votes, and later resigned the office to work for a utility company. No one else is running, so the top vote-getter is the district’s next senator.

House District 2 — With no incumbents in this newly formed district, there’s a four-way race among Republicans for nominations Tuesday between Jake Schoenbeck of Sioux Falls (son of Sen. Lee Schoenbeck), John Sjaarda of Valley Springs, David Kull of Brandon and Jeffrey Lloyd Shawd of Valley Springs. The top two Republican vote-getters Tuesday will face Democrat Gary Leighton of Sioux Falls in the November general.

Senate District 9 — Representative Mark Willadsen of Sioux Falls is term-limited in the House, so he’s running for the Republican nomination for a Senate seat. So is Brent Hoffman of Sioux Falls. Willadsen works in insurance. Hoffman is retired from the military. No one else is running, so this will decide the district’s next senator.

House District 9 — Representative Bethany Soye of Sioux Falls is the one incumbent in this three-way Republican race with Kenneth Teunissen of Sioux Falls and Jesse Fonkert of Hartford for the two Republican nominations. The top two vote-getters from Tuesday will face Democrat Nick Winkler of Sioux Falls for the two House seats in the November general.

House District 11 — There are Democrat and Republican primaries alike in this Sioux Falls district. On the Democrat side, three candidates want two nominations: Stephanie Lynn Marty; Margaret Kuipers; and Kim Parke. The four Republican candidates seeking two nominations include Representative Chris Karr; Brian Mulder; Tyler Bonynge; and Roger Russell. The final four square off in the November general with the top vote-getters getting the seats.

House District 12 — There’s a five-way Republican primary for two nominations in this Sioux Falls district. There’s an incumbent, Representative Greg Jamison, plus four more: Amber Arlint; Kerry Loudenslager; Gary Schuster; and Cole Heisey. The top two Republican finishers advance to face Democrats Erin Royer and Kristin Hayward in the November general for the two House seats.

House District 13 — There’s a four-way Republican primary for two nominations in this Sioux Falls district. Two are incumbents, Representative Sue Peterson and Representative Richard Thomason, and two are challengers, Penny BayBridge and Tony Venhuizen. There’s no other candidate, so the top vote-getters Tuesday get the two House seats.

House District 14 — A three-way primary for two Republican nominations in this Sioux Falls district features an incumbent, Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, along with Gina Schiferl and Tyler Tordsen (son of Representative Tamara St. John.) The top two vote-getters face Democrats Mike Huber and Wendy Mamer in the November general for the two House seats.

Senate District 25 — There’s no incumbent, after current Senator Marcia Symens, R-Dell Rapids, withdrew her candidacy for a second term. There’s now a four-way race between Republicans: Representative Tom Pischke of Dell Rapids; Lisa Rave of Baltic, spouse of former legislator Tim Rave; Kevin Crisp of Dell Rapids, who served in the state House 1997-2000; and Leslie “Doc” Heinemann of Flandreau, who served in the House 2013-2018. No one else is running, so the Republican nominee will be the district’s next senator.

Here are some other higher-profile Senate primaries.

Senate District 1 — Pro-marijuana Senator Michael Rohl of Aberdeen faces a challenge from Joe Donnell of Sisseton for the Republican nomination. The winner faces former legislator Susan Wismer of Britton, who’s running as an independent in the November general. Wismer, running as a Democrat, lost to Rohl in 2020

Senate District 3 — Rachel Dix of Aberdeen is challenging Senator Al Novstrup of Aberdeen, a 20-year incumbent, for the Republican nomination. There’s no other candidate in the race, so the winner gets the seat.

Senate District 5 — Senator Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown, the Senate’s top elected member, is challenged by Watertown city council member Colin Paulsen for the Republican nomination. No one else is running, so Tuesday’s victor wins the seat.

Senate District 7 — Julie Erickson of Brookings and Representative Tim Reed of Brookings are competing for the Republican Senate nomination, left open when Senator V.J. Smith of Brookings decided against seeking re-election. The winner gets the Senate seat because no other candidate is running.

Senate District 8 — Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison faces a challenge from Heather DeVries of Madison for the Republican nomination. No other candidate filed so the GOP nominee wins the seat.

Senate District 16 — Former Representative Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley is taking on Senator Jim Bolin of Canton for the Republican nomination. The winner faces Democrat Donn Larson of Hudson and Brian Burge of Marion in the November general. Two years ago, Rasmussen nearly knocked off another incumbent, Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion, for the Republican nomination.

Senate District 23 — House Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham is challenging Senator Bryan Breitling of Miller for the Republican nomination. There’s no other candidate running, so this big-time showdown in this sprawling district is winner takes all.

Senate District 24 — Senator Mary Duvall of Pierre is up against a determined battler in former Pierre city commission member Jim Mehlhaff. Without another candidate in the contest, the winner will get the seat.

Senate District 29 — Senator Gary Cammack of Union Center is term-limited and running for the House. Representative Dean Wink of Howes, a former House speaker, is one of three Republicans seeking to replace him; others are Beka Zerbst of Sturgis and John Carley of Piedmont. Tuesday’s winner takes the seat because there’s no other candidate running.

Senate District 30 — Two years after winning the seat, Senator Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City is challenged again for the Republican nomination, this time by Representative Tim Goodwin of Rapid City. The winner Tuesday takes the seat because no one else is running.

Senate District 31 — Senator Timothy Johns, R-Lead, a retired circuit judge chose to not seek re-election after 10 years as a legislator. Two Republicans are competing for the Senate seat: Randy Deibert of Spearfish, who’s a Lawrence County Commission member, and Ron Moeller of Lead. No other candidate is running, so the winner takes it.

Senate District 33 — Senator David Johnson of Rapid City is challenged by Janet Jensen of Rapid City, spouse of Representative Phil Jensen, for the Republican nomination. The winner faces Libertarian Darren Freidel of Summerset in the November general.

Here are some other notable House primaries.

House District 3 — Representative Carl Perry of Aberdeen and Representative Kaleb Weis of Aberdeen have challenges from fellow Republicans Richard Rylance of Aberdeen and Brandei Schaefbauer of Aberdeen. The top two vote-getters advance to the November general, when they face Democrat Emily Meier for the two seats.

House District 4 — Representative Fred Deutsch of Florence is the incumbent in a four-way Republican primary for two nominations to House seats. Others competing are a former House speaker, Val Rausch of Big Stone City; Adam Grimm of Wallace; and Stephanie Sauder of Bryant. The two top vote-getters advance to the November general to face Democrat Travis Paulson of Wallace for the two seats.

House District 7 — Four Republicans are fighting for two nominations: former lawmaker Doug Post of Volga; Matt Doyle of Brookings; Mellissa Heermann of Brookings; and Roger DeGroot of Brookings. The top two vote-getters advance to the November general where they’ll face Democrats Mary Perpich of Brookings and Lisa Johnsen of Brookings.

House District 8 — Representative Marli Wiese, R-Madison, withdrew her candidacy for re-election. That left three Republicans competing for two nominations: Lecia Summerer of Wentworth; former state Cabinet member Tim Reisch of Howard; and Representative John Mills of Volga. The top two vote-getters win the two seats because no other candidate is running.

House District 19 — Two incumbents, Representative Kevin Jensen of Canton and Representative Richard Vasgaard of Centerville, join Karla Lems of Canton in seeking two Republican nominations. The top two advance to the November general against Democrat Matt Ness of Canton for the two House seats.

House District 19 — This one’s a doozy. Five Republicans are competing for two House nominations: Representative Caleb Finck of Tripp; Michael Boyle of Parkston; Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria; Roger Hofer of Bridgewater; and Drew Peterson of Salem. There’s no other candidate so the two winners get the seats.

House District 20 — Representative Paul Miskimins, R-Mitchell, didn’t seek re-election. Three candidates, all from Mitchell, are seeking the two Republican nominations: Ben Krohmer; Jeff Bathke; and Representative Lance Koth. There’s no other candidate running so Tuesday’s top two finishers win the seats.

House District 23 — This incumbent-free contest features four Republicans trying for the two nominations: Scott Moore of Ipswich; Brandon Black of Aberdeen; Gregory Brooks of Aberdeen; and former legislator James Wangsness of Miller. With no other candidate running, the Tuesday winners take the seats.

House District 24 — Two incumbents and two challengers made for a volatile Republican primary campaign, as Representative Will Mortenson of Pierre and Representative Mike Weisgram of Fort Pierre faced challenges from Mary Weinheimer of Pierre and Jim Sheehan of Pierre. There’s no other candidate running so Tuesday might settle this, at least for a while.

House District 26A — Two primaries for one seat. Democrats Alexandra Frederick of Winner and Eric Emery of Rosebud are battling for the nomination to face the winner between Republicans Ron Frederick of Mission and Joyce Glynn of Belvidere. This will be decided in the November general.

House District 28B — Two Republicans are battling for this single seat: former lawmaker Thomas Brunner of Nisland and Neal Pinnow of Lemmon.

House District 29 — Republicans have a three-way competition for two nominations: Representative Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood; Kathy Rice of Black Hawk; and current Senator Gary Cammack of Union Center, who’s term-limited and is seek a new term in the House. The top two vote-getters Tuesday move on to the November general where they’ll face Libertarian Sean Natchke of Sturgis for the two seats.

House District 30 — This is another doozy. Five Republicans are vying for two nominations: Representative Trish Ladner of Hot Springs; Patrick Baumann of Custer; Dennis Krull of Hill City; Lisa Gennaro of Keystone; and Gerold Herrick of Custer. The two two go on to face Democrat Bret Swanson of Hermosa in the November general for the two seats.

House District 31 — Mistie Caldwell of Spearfish hopes to finish ahead of one or both incumbents, Representative Scott Odenbach of Spearfish and Representative Mary Fitzgerald of Spearfish, in this three-way struggle for the two Republican nominations. The top two get the seats because no other candidate ran.

House District 32 — There’s one incumbent, Representative Becky Drury, and two other candidates, Jamie Giedd and former Democrat Steve Duffy (spouse of Sen. Helene Duhamel), seeking the two Republican nominations in this Rapid City district. The top two advance to the November general where they face Democrats Jonathan M. Old Horse and Christine Stephenson.

House District 33 — There’s a four-way contest for two Republican nominations in this Rapid City district: Representative Phil Jensen; Curt Massie; Janette McIntyre; and Dean Aurand. The two top finishers advance to the November general where they face Democrat Vince Vidal.

House District 34 — It’s a three-way competition for two Republican nominations in this Rapid City district between the two incumbents, Representative Jess Olson and Representative Mike Derby, and challenger Jodie Frye. The two winners go on to meet Democrats Darla Drew and Jay Shultz in the November general.

House District 35 — A four-way struggle for two Republican nominations has been under way in this Rapid City district between two incumbents, Representative Tony Randolph and Representative Tina Mulally, and two challengers, Elizabeth Regalado and Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson. The top two from Tuesday move on to the November general where Democrats David Hubbard and Pat Cromwell await.

For the full list of legislative candidates go to www.sdsos.gov.