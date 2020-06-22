South Dakota’s 2021 roads and bridges proposal is rolling out for public review

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s construction plan for roads and bridges for the coming four years takes shape during the coming month.

But because of COVID-19, the public meetings will be conducted virtually rather than in person.

The state Department of Transportation has set a series of public conference calls about its proposed construction schedule for 2021 through 2024. Projects are grouped by county.

The state Transportation Commission will formally propose the 2021 version of the plan at its meeting Thursday. The commission will give final approval at the July 23 meeting.

The plan is updated each summer. For 2021, the department plans at this point to spend nearly $716 million, including about $350 million from federal funds and the balance in state and local match.

More than $542 million are proposed for construction, followed by some $76 million for safety projects, more than $66 million for bridges and crossings, some $18 million for emergency relief, and more than $12 million for other projects.

The first public conference call for the Aberdeen region is Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m. CT. The Aberdeen region includes the counties of Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hyde, Hand, Kingsbury, Marshall, McPherson, Roberts and Spink.

The next public conference call, for the Mitchell region, is Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m. CT. The Mitchell region includes the counties of Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union and Yankton.

The third public conference call, this time for the Rapid City Region, is Thursday, July 9, at 7 p.m. MT. The Rapid City region includes the counties of Butte, Custer, Fall River, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Oglala Lakota, Perkins and Pennington.

The fourth public conference call, for the Pierre region, is Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. CT. The Pierre region includes the counties of Bennett, Corson, Campbell, Dewey, Haakon, Hughes, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Mellette, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Walworth and Ziebach.

SDDOT officials are conducting preliminary meetings this week, via teleconferences because of COVID-19, with people from six planning districts that work with municipal and county governments throughout South Dakota:

Tuesday, June 23, for the Yankton area at 10 a.m. CT;

Tuesday, June 23, for the Sioux Falls area at 3 p.m. CT;

Wednesday, June 24, for the Watertown area at 10 a.m. CT;

Wednesday, June 24, for the Aberdeen area at 4 p.m. CT;

Thursday, June 25, for the Rapid City area at noon MT; and

Friday, June 26, for the Pierre area at 10 a.m. CT.

The annual plan is known as the Surface Transportation Improvement Program. The public can contact STIP coordinator Levi Briggs at 605-773-3590.