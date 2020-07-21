South Dakotans are 4-for-4 in Hunt for Habitat

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans made a clean sweep in the state Game, Fish and Parks Department’s 2020 Hunt for Habitat raffle.

Winners of the three triple-tag licenses for elk, deer and antelope are Tel Koan from Buffalo, Tyler Ladd from Madison and Clint Pitts from Vale.

Winner of the Custer trophy-buffalo tag is Brian Schmidt of Sioux Falls.

The raffle raised $392,370 that will be used for improving wildlife habitat in South Dakota. That was about $72,000 more than the inaugural raffle in 2019.

It was one of the Second Century Initiative programs that Governor Kristi Noem brought last year.

GFP Secretary Kelly Hepler said the 2019 funds targeted more than 40 projects. The 2020 money will go toward public and private lands.

The raffle was open to South Dakota residents, who paid $10 per ticket, and non-residents at $20 per ticket.

Winners may use their licenses in either the 2020 or 2021 season, according to the department, and each winner can choose the weapon and season in which they use their tags.