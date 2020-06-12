South Dakota will have 10 crews checking boats for zebra mussels and other invasive species

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new state law could give South Dakota more of a fighting chance against the spread of zebra mussels, quagga mussels and other aquatic invasive species.

Lawmakers gave permission to the state Game, Fish and Parks Department to run inspection stations anywhere in South Dakota, including roads and highways.

Drivers must stop if they’re pulling boats or other watercraft.

Ten crews will be out this summer at checkpoints: Four in the Rapid City area at dock-side, and six along the Missouri River and some eastern counties at highway ‘pinch points’ where many boaters will be driving by.

They’ll be looking to see whether drain plugs have been pulled and if hulls, live wells and motors are clean and dry.

They also don’t want any lake or river water aboard.

The department has rules regarding aquatic invasive species on its website at https://sdleastwanted.sd.gov/laws/default.aspx.

“We’re trying to do the best that we can to mitigate the spread of zebra mussels across South Dakota,” said Mike Smith. He is GFP’s area fishery supervisor for the upper Missouri River. “We’ve got kind of a two-pronged approach. We’re trying to contain mussels where they currently are and prevent them from going to other water bodies.”

He said there’s a big emphasis this year on contacting boaters as they leave infested waters or as they come into South Dakota from outside the state, make sure there aren’t mud, water or other materials on the boats, and educate them about the impacts of mussels and what can be done to slow the spread.

Smith acknowledged that 10 crews won’t be able to intercept every boat. “Our goal is to intercept as many boats as we can, provide that education outreach and the inspection,” he said.

Invasive mussels have been found on three Missouri River reservoirs — Lewis and Clark, Francis Case and Sharp — that are above Gavins Point, Fort Randall and Big Bend dams, as well as downstream from Gavins Point and in some smaller lakes.

They were first found in Lewis and Clark near Yankton in 2015. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found them at the Big Bend intake in 2019.

“The biggest threat that zebra and quagga mussels pose in the United States right now that we can quantify readily is impacts to infrastructure. That’s water intakes, like for irrigation, municipal water supplies, or even the cooling water of the hydropower facilities along the Missouri River,” Smith said.

“There is likely a big impact to fisheries. It;s just that there hasn’t been a lot of studies that have shown a direct impact to fisheries. There’s so many variables out there. You’ve got water chemistry, water temperatures, all sorts of different things that affect fisheries and plankton growth. So it’s difficult to pinpoint the zebra mussels or quagga mussels as the primary culprit, but since they’re filter feeders there’s likely a big impact to the plankton, which is an impact to our juvenile fish,” he continued.

Zebra mussels are native to the Black and Caspian seas area of eastern Europe and came to the United States in the 1980s on ballast ships, spreading from the Great Lakes down the Mississippi River and back up the tributaries. “In a matter of 40 years we’ve had zebra mussels spread from a few isolated locations in the Great Lakes to pretty much a nationwide infestation. Everything from South Dakota east is pretty much infested with zebra mussels,” Smith said.

“We’ve got an expansion this year to 10 crews. Some states have much more expanded programs, much larger programs. This is what we feel we can do this year in South Dakota that will be effective. And really, a big part of our program is education, because we want boaters and anglers to know what we’re doing, so they can clean their own boats, they can inspect their own boats, and if they do that, that goes a long way toward protecting the waters of South Dakota, because we’re not going to be everywhere with 10 crews. So if boaters and anglers can do their own part, that’ll help us a lot,” he said.

One of the interns this summer is Hannah Kast. She graduated from South Dakota State University in December. She explained that one of the parts of the inspection is to feel the side of the boat for adult zebra mussels. She said they can feel like sandpaper on the part of the hull that’s beneath the water.

At the boat’s stern (or rear), she uses a flashlight to look at right angles where zebra mussels could have attached. After asking permission, she next examined the boat’s two live-wells and its bait-well for standing water. “If there is, we’ll have to dry them out, either with a sponge or flush them, to make sure all of the water is out of the boat,” she said.

Finding no water meant there wasn’t a need for a decontamination. “If it’s just a little bit, we could sponge it out. And if there’s quite a bit of water, we would flush it with a low-pressure power washer at 120 degrees,” Kast said.

Kast also asked for the boat’s motors to be lowered, to be sure no water came out when they were all the way down. “We have an attachment for motors that we flush the motor through the intake as well,” she said.

“These checks don’t really take all that long. The low-risk ones take anywhere from one to two minutes, if you make sure you clean, drain and dry your boat, these checks will take incredibly fast. But if you are high risk, then these checks might take up to five minutes — still, not a lot of your time taken out,” Kast said.

A boat that has been in an infested water and has motors is considered high risk. She said people need to remember to clean, drain and dry their boats inside and outside and to be sure they don’t have standing water in their live-wells and bait-wells.

“Definitely always pull your plug before leaving the ramp and only put it in right before you go out into the water,” she said.