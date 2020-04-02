South Dakota will get a big CARES boost

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The CARES Act that Congress recently approved for combating disruption from COVID-19 will mean a $1.25 billion shot in the arm for South Dakota.
That’s how much additional federal aid will be coming for state government and local units of government to use.
The legislation said the money can be spent on services connected to COVID-19 that occur between March 1 and December 31.
State finance commissioner Liza Clark said Thursday that more details will be on the way.
“We are still waiting for guidance on how these funds can be utilized at both the state and local government level,” Clark said.
Governor Kristi Noem is planning for a special legislative session in June to focus on state government’s current budget and the new budget that starts July 1.
The Legislature last year approved a state budget that totaled more than $3.8 billion, including $1,692,873,912 of state general funds; $1,279,252,558 of federal funds; and $832,624,255 of other funds from state sources.
