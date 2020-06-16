South Dakota waiting to hear what should be done with left-over hydroxychloroquine

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s administration is waiting for guidance from the federal government about what to do next with a remaining supply of hydroxychloroquine tablets.

That’s according to Derrick Haskins, spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Health. He said state government received 187,200 tablets for free from the federal government.

Follow-up questions weren’t yet answered at the time of this writing Tuesday morning.

Said Sanford Health spokesperson Shawn Neisteadt, “Sanford will continue to utilize our inventory of the drug for the treatment of other illnesses. The state of South Dakota controls the supply of the drug from the national stockpile.”

The governor issued a news release April 13 announcing South Dakota “will be the first state with a comprehensive, statewide clinical trial to determine the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating and preventing COVID-19.”

She said Sanford Health would lead the effort with cooperation from Avera and Monument Health.

Sanford Health announced June 5 the program was being halted. That came in the wake of a University of Minnesota study.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday withdrew its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine against COVID-19 except in clinical trials.

President Trump earlier said he had taken hydroxychloroquine for about two weeks.

The governor in an April 17 column said, “South Dakota is now the first state in America to launch a statewide, state-backed clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19. We’re testing it both as a therapeutic to treat the disease and as a preventative measure. There have been many success stories about the effectiveness of this drug. Hopefully, our trial will gather the science, facts, and data to support those success stories.”