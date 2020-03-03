South Dakota voters will decide Deadwood sports-betting question on November ballot

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Just win, baby.

That was the mood among a cluster of smiling Deadwood lobbyists outside the House chamber Tuesday afternoon, after the elected representatives inside decided South Dakota voters should be asked on the November ballot whether they want to allow sports wagering in the historic mining town.

There was not a ‘yes’ to spare as the 70-seat House voted 36-27 for SJR 501. A similar effort failed in the House last year. One difference this time was that Governor Kristi Noem didn’t openly oppose it.

Senator Bob Ewing, a Spearfish Republican, carried it through the Senate again this year. Representative Timothy Johns, a Lead Republican, led the argument for the House to approve it Tuesday.

If voters approve in November, the Legislature would decide how sports wagering would be done. “It’s already happening. It’s been happening. This is an opportunity to regulate it,” Johns, a retired circuit judge, told House members.

The proposal would amend the South Dakota Constitution to remove the ban against sports wagering in Deadwood. It also would apply at eight American Indian tribes’ casinos within South Dakota’s borders.

Said Representative Chris Johnson, a Rapid City Republican, “It puts the debate in the realm it belongs.”

Representative Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat, recalled the argument that Deadwood supporters made last year to block Yankton’s effort to change the constitution so there could be a Yankton casino.

Cwach said Deadwood opposed Yankton’s request to the Legislature to put the issue on the ballot by saying Yankton’s citizens needed to gather signatures on petitions, the way Deadwood residents did for the 1988 election, rather than trying to convince lawmakers to do it for them.

“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander here,” Cwach said. He added, “I submit to you it is not a good idea.”

But Representative David Johnson, a Rapid City Republican, pointed out how Deadwood casinos’ taxes and fees benefit not just Deadwood’s historic preservation but Lawrence County’s treasury and state government’s general fund.

Representative Tom Pischke, a Dell Rapids Republican, said the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 in 2018 to let states decide whether to have sports wagering. He said a 13-mile drive separates Sioux Falls from Grand Falls casino in Iowa, where sports gambling is allowed.

Pischke suggested legislators should consider how tight state revenues are this year and that lawmakers could give a raise to Medicaid services providers, K-12 teachers and state employees. Governor Noem recommended those groups, who number in the tens of thousands of workers, shouldn’t get more in the coming state budget because state tax revenues haven’t grown enough.

Representative Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican who once served as a lawyer for a gambling company, said 51 communities and 104 organizations throughout South Dakota benefited from historic preservation grants that came Deadwood gambling proceeds.

Representative Bob Mills, a Volga Republican, drew attention to the proposed wording of the constitution’s language that would replace “shall not” with “may not.”

“We’ve been on this journey 40 years where we embraced gambling,” said Mills, who sponsored legislation again this year to gradually end South Dakota’s video lottery, which has long been one of the top sources of state government’s general revenue after the state sales and use tax.

Mills acknowledged that sports wagering probably wouldn’t become South Dakota’s most-addictive type of gambling but it was one more opportunity for people to hurt themselves and their families and friends. “In my opinion, we’re in the water up to our chin, and a couple more steps, we’re going to drown.”