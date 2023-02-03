SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at South Dakota trust legislation dating back to 1997, the year that a state task force on trusts was established.

This is part of a KELOLAND Investigation into the trust industry in the state. Learn more in these stories:

2023 session

SB 95 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24027

2022 session

None shown in legislative records.

2021 session

SB 8 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21882

SB 9 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21885

SB 79 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21917

2020 session

SB 65 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/11522

2019 session

HB 1033 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/9507

SB 51 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/9496

2018 session

HB 1028 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/8623

HB 1072 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/8737

2017 session

HB 1046 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/7773

HB 1047 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/7787

2016 session

HB 1039 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/6946

HB 1042 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/7189

2015 session

HB 1051 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/6323

HB 1025 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/6295

2014 session

HB 1047 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/5432

2013 session

HB 1056 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/3996

2012 session

HB 1045 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/3185

2011 session

HB 1155 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/2414

2010 session

SB 103 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/1903

HB 1201 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/1885

2009 session

SB 127 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/682

2008 session

SB 84 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/5058

SB 85 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/4981

2007 session

HB 1257 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21458

HB 1288 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21638

SB 89 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21074

SB 97 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21205

SB 98 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21405

SB 99 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21206

2006 session

HB 1178 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/20747

HB 1185 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/20757

SB 68 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/20335

2005 session

HB 1138 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19251

SB 93 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19766

SB 94 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19797

2004 session

HB 1269 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19026

SB 69 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19053

2003 session

None shown in legislative records.

2002 session

SB 140 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/17343

SB 141 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/17344

HB 1078 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/17173

2001 session

SB 81 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/16233

2000 session

SB 174 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/15581

1999 session

None shown in legislative records.

1998 session

SB 236 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/13974

1997 session

HB 1247 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/12891

HB 1279 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/13115