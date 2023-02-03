SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at South Dakota trust legislation dating back to 1997, the year that a state task force on trusts was established.
2023 session
SB 95 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24027
2022 session
None shown in legislative records.
2021 session
SB 8 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21882
SB 9 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21885
SB 79 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21917
2020 session
SB 65 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/11522
2019 session
HB 1033 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/9507
SB 51 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/9496
2018 session
HB 1028 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/8623
HB 1072 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/8737
2017 session
HB 1046 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/7773
HB 1047 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/7787
2016 session
HB 1039 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/6946
HB 1042 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/7189
2015 session
HB 1051 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/6323
HB 1025 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/6295
2014 session
HB 1047 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/5432
2013 session
HB 1056 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/3996
2012 session
HB 1045 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/3185
2011 session
HB 1155 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/2414
2010 session
SB 103 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/1903
HB 1201 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/1885
2009 session
SB 127 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/682
2008 session
SB 84 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/5058
SB 85 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/4981
2007 session
HB 1257 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21458
HB 1288 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21638
SB 89 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21074
SB 97 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21205
SB 98 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21405
SB 99 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21206
2006 session
HB 1178 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/20747
HB 1185 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/20757
SB 68 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/20335
2005 session
HB 1138 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19251
SB 93 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19766
SB 94 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19797
2004 session
HB 1269 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19026
SB 69 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/19053
2003 session
None shown in legislative records.
2002 session
SB 140 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/17343
SB 141 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/17344
HB 1078 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/17173
2001 session
SB 81 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/16233
2000 session
SB 174 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/15581
1999 session
None shown in legislative records.
1998 session
SB 236 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/13974
1997 session
HB 1247 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/12891
HB 1279 https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/13115