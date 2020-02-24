South Dakota townships get turned down again in search for help on flooded crossings

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Township governments won’t be allowed to force county commissions in South Dakota to negotiate contracts for replacing culverts on township roads, a panel of the Legislature decided Monday.

The Senate Local Government Committee voted 5-2 to kill a proposal from the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships. State law currently says county commissions may negotiate with townships.

SB 79 was rewritten in the committee last week. The new version would have required county commissions to construct or replace any culvert with an opening 16 square feet or larger if the county highway superintendent or a township board requested it.

The second part of the change would have required require the county and township governments to reach agreement on how to pay project costs that were more than $1,000. The township was responsible for the first $1,000.

Bob Riter, lobbyist for the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships, said wet conditions have led to damaged rural roads. He said most counties have been working with townships. “It’s not being done in some of these counties,” Riter said.

Some parcels of rural land have become “water-locked” and tree branches block some small culverts, according to Riter, and many townships can’t afford to pay 100 percent of the work. “It’s very important to the townships,” he said.

Opponents included the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, Brown County highway superintendent Dirk Rogers and Craig Dewey for Minnehaha County.

Eric Erickson, representing the county commissioners group, said the legislation would put lesser-traveled township roads ahead of heavier-traveled county roads. Townships have funding sources available in many instances, and culverts and bridges now cost in the tens of thousands of dollars, Erickson said.

Rogers said Brown County has 44 townships and 180 structures on township roads. Some counties have set tens of thousands of dollars aside for first-come use, he said, predicting it would “become counter-productive in some places.”

Some townships don’t have the ability to pay even $500, Rogers said. “What happens if the negotiation becomes a stalemate?” he asked. “There’s no provision in here for what the next step will be.”

Dewey, representing Minnehaha County, testified by telephone saying the change would cause trouble for counties. He said Minnehaha County’s program for townships “works well.” He said concrete culverts cost $15,000 to $100,000 and Minnehaha County has more than 200 culverts that would qualify.

Riter in rebuttal said the potential help was important to townships but acknowledged the concept wasn’t perfect.

Senator Gary Cammack, a Union Center Republican, asked the committee set the bill aside. Cammack, a former Meade County Commission member, said the bill as it’s designed wouldn’t be useful for counties.

Senator Susan Wismer, a Britton Democrat, said townships needed to be recognized for their efforts. They want money but the Legislature refuses, and they ask to close roads but the courts refuse, Wismer said. Saying no wasn’t the responsible thing to do, she said.