PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s average salary for public school teachers of $50,592 for the 2021-2022 school year was the lowest in the region and one of the lowest in the nation, according to data presented Monday to the state Teacher Compensation Review Board.

South Dakota placed ahead of Mississippi at $47,902 and West Virginia at $50,315. The U.S. average was $66.745, according to the National Education Association.

South Dakota had one of the nation’s lowest costs of living. When adjusted for regional price parity, South Dakota’s equivalent average teacher salary was $56,122. That still ranked lower than the six neighboring states: Montana ($58,567); North Dakota ($61.102); Nebraska ($62,582); Iowa ($66,520); Minnesota ($65,212); and Wyoming ($66,528.)

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, a retired educator, was elected the board’s chair Monday. He said the Blue Ribbon Task Force that then-Governor Dennis Daugaard appointed in 2015 and the Legislature’s subsequent actions in 2016 closed the gap.

A 2016 state law established the board and requires a report every two years to the governor and the Legislature.

South Dakota had about 9,900 teachers working in public schools in 2021-22. Bolin compared South Dakota’s teacher-pay situation to a two-mile race at a track meet. South Dakota still isn’t winning, he said, “But we are not being lapped by other runners.”

The board in its first report stated, “In 2015-16, the average salary was $42,025. This increased to $46,922 in 2016-17, an increase of 11.7%, due to the Blue Ribbon legislation. Salaries increased to $47,631 based on preliminary 2017-18 data.”

The 2021 report however stated the average teacher salary hadn’t risen enough: “There are several reasons for this, including the age and experience of a school district’s workforce, the salary structures adopted by local school boards, the complete workforce a local district employs (a combination of teachers, staff, and administrators), and the benefits school boards pay in addition to salaries.”

The board is scheduled to meet again on August 21. Its report is due by September 30.

State Education Secretary Joe Graves called the 2016 salary package and half-cent increase in the state sales tax to pay for it a “landmark” event. He said it was good that the review continues. “I’m very happy we are doing that because it is very important,” Graves said.

South Dakota had ranked last in the annual NEA rankings of teacher salaries since the mid-1980s but rose to as high as 47th after the 2016 package. But as other states also increased salaries, South Dakota dropped to 49th.

Consultant Mike Siebersma summarized the board’s previous work and presented updated data on Monday. If South Dakota’s average salary was $5,000 more, South Dakota would have moved up 14 spots in the NEA ranking for 2021-22, according to Siebersma.

He said there isn’t a national compilation of total compensation that includes benefits. The state Department of Education has several efforts under way to ease South Dakota’s ongoing teacher shortage, such as a pilot program on teacher apprenticeships, several mentoring programs and rule changes intended to encourage student teachers to start their careers in South Dakota schools.

Secretary Graves said 93 people employed by 50 school districts signed up for the two-year apprenticeship program. One of the rule changes allows school districts to now pay student teachers, Graves said.

State Department of Education staff have been working on possible ways to hold school districts more accountable to continuing to raise salaries, according to Graves. “The current accountability system has no real effect,” he said.

Graves said the COVID-19 pandemic was “a black swan event” for school districts that saw them react in different ways that allowed them to save money while students stayed home. “It was almost inevitable that your fund balances were going to go up,” Graves said. He said districts have returned to normal spending patterns post-pandemic.

Democrat Sen. Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls, a faculty member at Augustana University, said pay rose faster for school administrators in South Dakota than for teachers. Graves, who was the long-time superintendent for the Mitchell school district before his appointment as secretary this year, said there’s been “a severe shortage of superintendents. So there is a bidding war going on.”

The meeting came the same day that Governor Kristi Noem announced state government finished the 2023 fiscal year with a $96.8 million surplus that included $79.7 million in reversions — money that was budgeted but departments didn’t spend — and $17.1 million in revenue that exceeded the Legislature’s revised estimate.

Noem’s announcement noted that sales tax receipts, which are state government’s largest single source of revenue, finished $6.9 million below the legislative estimate. She said state government’s reserves now total $335.7 million, or 14.7% of the fiscal year 2024 general fund budget.

Teacher salaries are important, Bolin said. “It is a very large component of the ability to recruit people into the field,” Bolin said. “You’ve got to pay qualified individuals who have a heart for kids to teach in the schools.”

Democrat Rep. Eric Emery of Rosebud said his local school district applied the additional state aid across the board. Emery said that meant larger increases for administrators than to teachers.

Republican Rep. Mike Stevens of Yankton said the board’s charge was to keep the momentum going. “This isn’t a deal where we should take this very lightly as far as teacher pay,” Stevens said. “What we’re really talking about is paying people what they’re worth for what they’re doing.”