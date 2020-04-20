South Dakota state government will get large amount of federal COVID-19 aid, legislators told

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota state government will receive a total of nearly $1.6 billion from three federal acts regarding the coronavirus COVID-19, the Legislature’s Executive Board learned Monday.

The Legislature’s chief fiscal analyst, Tamara Darnall, gave lawmakers a summary sheet showing the various areas where the funding is to go. Darnall said state government hasn’t received specific directions yet.

Governor Kristi Noem’s administration hasn’t yet laid out its recommendations for how the Legislature should allocate the additional federal aid.

The governor has said she’ll likely call a special legislative session for some time in June before state government starts its new fiscal year July 1.

The Legislature last year approved a state budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30 that totaled more than $3.8 billion, including $1,692,873,912 of state general funds; $1,279,252,558 of federal funds; and $832,624,255 of other funds from state sources.

The Executive Board also agreed by consensus Monday that it will review the four program evaluations conducted the past two years by its staff, use guidance from the National Conference of State Legislatures to assemble an inventory of state programs, and see whether any changes were made in the first two programs that were evaluated, Dakota At Home services and the Unified Judicial System’s drug courts, rather than open new evaluations during 2020 interim.

“There’s no point in doing them, if they’re not going to have an impact on what we do going forward,” said Representative Randy Gross, an Elkton Republican.

House Speaker Steve Haugaard agreed. The Sioux Falls Republican said lawmakers will have “our hands full” with the many budget adjustments that are coming.

KELOLAND News reported a few weeks ago about the $1.25 billion that South Dakota state government will get just from the federal CARES Act. State government received the first half of CARES money last week, while the second half is expected April 24, according to state officials.