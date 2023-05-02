PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Admission prices will go up this year at the South Dakota State Fair.

For people age 16 and older, daily gate charges will rise to $10 from $6, while the week-long passbook will be $40, up from $25.

For youths ages 6 through 15, daily charges will be $5 rather than $4, and the week-long passbook will now cost $20, up from $15.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave the increases the green light on Tuesday.

A year ago, the lawmakers refused to allow a similar set.

One of the review panel’s members, Republican Senator Jean Hunhoff, who also co-chairs the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, said the proposed increases last year weren’t presented when appropriators considered the fair’s budget. This year, they were, she said.

Hunhoff noted that the appropriators plan to discuss a letter of intent as well when they meet Wednesday. “Certainly Appropriations is keeping tabs and will follow up on this,” she said.

Fair manager Peggy Besch said the increases were unanimously supported by the State Fair Commission and the additional revenue would allow the event to remain high quality. She said details of a new 20% discount option for fairgoers will be released at a future time.

According to Besch, admission prices previously were raised in 2015 by $1 and in 2008 by $1. She pointed out that the 190-acre fairgrounds in Huron has more than 100 buildings.

“The cost of running the State Fair has been rising,” Besch said. “Nobody likes to raise prices.”

Also testifying for the increases was Hunter Roberts, the governor’s cabinet secretary for the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The State Fair operates as one of its divisions.

Roberts said a subcommittee developed the numbers. The increases will generate about $180,000 this year, based on past attendance. “We do not like to be in this position but certainly think it is necessary,” he said.

Republican Representative Roger DeGroot called for approval. “I think you folks were very thorough in your presentation and in the process,” DeGroot said. “This probably doesn’t put you ahead of the game, but it catches you up a little bit.”