South Dakota State Fair is selling entrance passes in advance

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair has entrance passes available ahead of the September 3-7 event, according to its assistant manager.

Candi Briley said ticketing software that became available last year allows the fair in Huron to promote advance sales.

“That said, we’ve been selling admission in advance for many years to those who would call or request it,” Briley said.

The fair is going ahead this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic — the theme is ‘Perfect Vision of Fun’ — but without some of the entertainment acts that had been previously announced.

“Selling in advance may be more appealing this year to fairgoers who wish to limit direct person to person contact, it is certainly more efficient, and will help take some of the load off of gate sellers.” Briley said.

“With marketing ramping up, we anticipate that advance sales will increase as we get closer to the fair,” she added.