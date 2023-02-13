This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state House of Representatives will argue in the coming days whether to prohibit South Dakota public schools and state agencies from paying for or hosting events with lewd or lascivious content.

The House State Affairs Committee on Monday voted 11-1 along Republican-Democrat lines to endorse a proposal from Republican Rep. Chris Karr. Because HB-1116 was amended, the earliest the House debate can occur is Wednesday afternoon.

The legislation comes in response to a drag show that a group of students hosted last year at South Dakota State University.

Karr said Monday he presented his legislation for review by the state Board of Regents central office. The governor-appointed regents oversee South Dakota’s public universities. The regents chief lawyer was in the hearing room Monday but didn’t take a position on the ban.

Among those opposing the ban were SDSU student Garrett Satterly, speaking for himself, and lobbyists for Associated School Boards of South Dakota and the K-12 large-school group.

The House panel also tabled HB-1125 from Republic Rep. Scott Odenbach that attempted to add drag shows to a list of material harmful to minors.