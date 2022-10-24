PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December.

On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are seven things we learned:

Revenue remains unexpectedly strong from South Dakota’s sales and use tax. State economist Derek Johnson said the July through September first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 13.3% above the estimate adopted by the Legislature in February. That’s on the heels of a 12.2% growth in FY22 that ended June 30.

The traditional way of forecasting sales tax revenue — personal income growth plus inflation — has proved too conservative for South Dakota. “To be frank, it’s been challenging to be a revenue estimator recently. And it’s going to be challenging for the next year or two,” said Jim Terwilliger, the governor’s commissioner of finance.

Contractor’s excise tax receipts are likewise exceeding expectations. For July through September, they’re up 21% beyond the Legislature’s forecast.

South Dakota farm income has been running at highs this year and last not seen since at least 2013.

Increased interest rates on new debt will affect farmers’ borrowing in the spring as producers head into the fields, according to Joel Rosenthal, manager at Central Plains Tractor Parts in Sioux Falls. He noted that the federal government will be paying higher interest on its debt, too.

Lodging reservations in the Black Hills are up “double digits,” according to Caleb Arceneaux, CEO for Rapid City-based Liv Hospitality. He said business travelers, conventions and meetings are bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

State tourism-promotion tax collections showed a record return in summer 2021, and the summer 2022 numbers finished above pre-pandemic levels, Terwilliger said.