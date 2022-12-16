PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the South Dakota Athletic Commission opposes a national change made by USA Boxing allowing boys and girls to fight each other at ages 8 and 9.

George Giovanis of Sioux Falls made the point Friday, as the state commission considered renewing annual permission for USA Boxing to schedule bouts without commission approval.

George and and his brother Evangelos Giovanis (pronounced JEE-oh-vah-nee) own and operate 15th Round Boxing in Sioux Falls.

The commission regulates boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts events in South Dakota. A commission rule specifically prohibits a bout or match “in which members of the opposite sex compete against each other.”

The five-member panel currently has a vacancy and outgoing chairman Michael Kilmer of Spearfish recused himself because he is president of South Dakota USA Boxing.

That meant the three remaining commissioners — Mark Johnston of Sioux Falls, Verle Valentine of Sioux Falls and Giovanis — had to agree in order to have a majority.

Giovanis wanted to restrict USA Boxing from allowing boys and girls to compete against one another in South Dakota. But commission attorney Amber Mulder said that would require someone from the commission attend every USA Boxing event in the state.

Kilmer said he didn’t know of another state that hasn’t allowed 8 and 9-year-old girls and boys to fight each other.

Giovanis eventually agreed to let USA Boxing move forward with its scheduling as in prior years. USA Boxing must continue to report all results and injuries to the commission after each event within 60 days. That will allow the commission to continue to monitor who’s fighting in the bouts.