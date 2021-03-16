South Dakota regulators green-light Xcel’s economic development projects for 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy officials presented documentation of the $100,000 the company spent on economic development efforts in 2020 in their South Dakota service territory and their plan for doing the same in 2021 Tuesday.

Eric Pauli told the state Public Utilities Commission that the company rearranged some of its spending last year, because the Governor’s Office of Economic Development didn’t certify any additional business sites as ready after the COVID-19 pandemic hit South Dakota last March.

Xcel had budgeted $10,000 for the GOED program and $10,000 for rural development. Pauli said Xcel spread the money instead among several projects in the vicinity of Sioux Falls:

$5,000 to the city of Canton toward a nearly $4.3 million replacement of the community swimming pool and bathhouse;

$5,700 to the city of Lennox toward $20,000 for Westerman Park improvements including renovation of the softball field and the Petal Pals community garden;

$5,000 to the city of Marion toward a $16,000 two-sided digital sign as part of Broadway Avenue improvements; and

$5,000 to the city of Tea toward completion of a $275,000 trail system around the community athletic park. The system is also intended to offer a safer route to the new Venture Elementary School.

The company stuck to other parts of the 2020 plan and sent $25,000 to Forward Sioux Falls; $19,800 to Lincoln County Economic Development Association; $11,500 to Minnehaha County Economic Development Association; $10,000 to the development foundation for Southeastern Council of Governments; $10,000 to the Small Business Development Center; $1,500 to support GOED’s spring 2020 conference; and $1,500 to cover Xcel’s membership dues in Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

The company proposes to distribute $100,000 in similar fashion this year, with $10,000 again intended for GOED’s certified-sites program and $10,700 for rural community support.

The state regulators approved the plan 3-0 Tuesday. Said commission chair Chris Nelson, “Just a magnificent shift up in my mind in driving those dollars into some of those smaller communities for project that are really, really important to the small communities. So a nice move there.”