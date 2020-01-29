South Dakota proposal would let a woman see fetus after her abortion

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After an abortion in South Dakota, a woman could ask to see the remains of her dead child, under a proposal introduced Tuesday by 12 Republican state lawmakers.

Senator Phil Jensen of Rapid City is prime sponsor of SB 87.

It would add to law a provision that “the woman may request to view the aborted fetus after the abortion is performed up until the time the hospital, clinic, or medical facility disposes of the aborted fetus.”

Jeff Partridge of Rapid City is the Senate co-sponsor.

Lead House sponsor is Representative Kaleb Weis of Aberdeen.

House co-sponsors are Arch Beal, Steven Haugaard and Manny Steele of Sioux Falls; Thomas Brunner of Nisland, Tim Goodwin and Tina Mulally of Rapid City, Lana Greenfield of Doland, Carl Perry of Aberdeen and Tom Pischke of Dell Rapids.

It was assigned Tuesday to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. A hearing date hasn’t been set. Jensen is on the committee. The chair is Senator Deb Soholt, a Sioux Falls Republican.