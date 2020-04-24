South Dakota panel endorses state subsidies to help underground fuel tanks meet new fed regs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Owners of underground storage tanks for motor fuels in South Dakota could get state government’s financial help, as part of complying with new federal regulations.

The state Petroleum Release Compensation Board voted 5-0 Thursday to support offering financial incentives to tank owners, in exchange for providing information about their tanks, for a study the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources is considering.

Department official Alan Bakeberg said he developed the proposal, after consulting with industry members.

It would offer subsidies for up to 200 sites, or up to $1 million. Funding would come from the underground storage tank program’s account.

The money would help tank owners offset their costs for hiring tank inspectors, as part of complying by June 30, 2021, with new federal regulations.

Bakeberg said the subsidy could start this June. He said it was his expectation the board could consider extending the offer if the $1 million ran out. He said state government could bulk contract for groups of inspections in the same area.

Department Secretary Hunter Roberts would need to agree to the plan.

A state law that governs uses of the program’s funds includes a provision for “research and studies designed to reduce releases and improve petroleum industry methods for storage and to develop information and knowledge to aid in cleanup.”

Dawna Leitzke, of the South Dakota Petroleum and Propane Marketers Association, wanted board members to agree to expand the project to cover more sites if the demand was heavy.

Board members steered away from her request, saying they could revisit it later.

There are 943 facilities in South Dakota that have underground storage tanks and currently sell motor fuels, according to Terry Florentz, another department official.

A state fee is charged on petroleum products that pay state motor-fuels taxes, and part of the state fee funds the petroleum release compensation program.

As the meeting drew to a close, Bakeberg announced he plans to retire June 8.