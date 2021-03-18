South Dakota panel decides to work on criteria for upgrading state’s emergency-radio network

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Legislature’s recent decisions to spend several millions of dollars on new equipment to cover some of the weak spots in South Dakota’s emergency communications system came with a catch.

Budget analysts for the Legislature and the governor also said they want to see some standards that can help in judging future requests.

The state Public Safety Communications Council decided Thursday to try to satisfy that goal.

During a meeting at the Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, a roomful of the council’s members agreed their executive committee would work with a group from the South Dakota Association of County Commissioners on a method for recommending new sites.

Deuel County Commissioner Gary Jaeger, who serves on the council, said he would relay the interest back to the commissioners association. He said it was the logical step in trying to help the various state and local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency organizations represented in the room. “The solution here is to come from a collaboration, I think,” Jaeger said.

Jeff Pierce brought the message from the Capitol. He oversees the statewide radio network for the South Dakota Bureau of Information and Telecommunications. “If we’re going to be asked for a prioritization list, we need a way to back it up,” Pierce said. “I think we need a plan on how to move ahead with this.”

The challenge is finding cost-effective ways to overcome topography that leaves some population centers with spotty or zero service.

Pierce said he checked with a national group where he participates. None of the other states seemed to have a template. “They all do things a little bit different. Nobody really has anything in place,” he said. “As far as a formal system to do it, we may be blazing new territory.”

Governor Kristi Noem in December proposed spending $3.2 million for better equipment at five sites. Lawmakers later split the funding into two chunks so some work could start before July 1.

The Reliance and Hot Springs areas serving southcentral and southwestern counties will soon get new equipment through money earmarked in SB 64, while Rockerville, Hill City and Keystone in the Black Hills will have beefed-up coverage later this year through HB 1265.

“After 10 years of talking about it, the upgrade is under way,” Pierce said.