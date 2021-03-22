South Dakota now offers ‘text to 911’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People facing danger or needing assistance in other emergency situations can now text 911 from their wireless cell phones to request help in nearly all of South Dakota.

The state Department of Public Safety announced Monday the 911 text service is available in all but county.

911 texts and phone calls will be routed to local 911 dispatch centers.

“Text-to-9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency when you can’t call 9-1-1,” state Pubic Safety Secretary Craig Price said in a statement issued by his department.

Price said texting 911 would be “good to use” if speaking would put the caller in danger or if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired.

Texting 911 is not fully activated in Todd County, according to the department. People texting 911 in Todd County at this time will get a message saying that text service isn’t available and they will be directed to make a voice call to 911.

The department issued these tips about texting 911:

Don’t text and drive.

In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency.

Text in simple words; keep the text message short without the use of abbreviations or slang.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

Voice calls to 9-1-1 are still the best and fastest way to contact 9-1-1.

Call 9-1-1 if you can, text if you can’t.

For more information on the Text to 9-1-1 program in South Dakota, visit text911sd.com.

The state 911 Coordination Board oversaw the conversion. Maria King is the department’s 911 administrator.