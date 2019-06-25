South Dakota might help fund airport work in DeSmet, Murdo

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota state government might provide some money for airport improvements at small public airports.

DeSmet seeks assistance for designing runway turnarounds. Murdo wants to design a hangar for multiple aircraft.

The state Aeronautics Commission will decide Tuesday whether to participate in the projects.

Federal funding could cover about 90 percent of each. State government and the local community in each instance would split the remaining 10 percent or so.

The runway design at DeSmet would cost an estimated $50,000 total, with $45,000 to come from federal aid. The state’s share would be $2,500.

The Murdo hangar design would cost an estimated $73,333. Federal aid would provide $66,000. The state’s split would be $3,667.

Jack Dokken, who oversees the airport program for the state Department of Transportation, said about 12 projects would be considered for financial assistance at the commission’s July meeting.

Also on the agenda Tuesday is a request from Lake Area Technical Institute, The campus in Watertown seeks $30,000 from the commission to purchase avionics equipment that students would use in both the pilot and mechanic training programs.