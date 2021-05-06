South Dakota might allow fishing by blowgun

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Gayville man has an off-beat idea. Danny Putnam wants blowguns to be legal for fishing in South Dakota.

State Game, Fish and Parks Commission members listened to Putnam’s virtual presentation Thursday during their meeting in Custer State Park.

They liked it enough to have GFP staff get started on some possible regulations.

“We don’t see any harm in it,” state Wildlife Division director Tom Kirschenmann said.

Commissioner Jon Locken of Bath, who described himself as “a veteran blowgun operator,” having brought one back from Ecuador, said, “I can see some opportunities for fun here.”

Chairman Russ Olson of Wentworth said he expects a lot of comments.