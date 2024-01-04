PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s program that encourages new lawyers to choose rural areas has exceeded expectations of the man who led the push for it a decade ago when he was chief justice of the state court system.

Now there’s a new recommendation, this time focused on helping fill attorney spots in government offices throughout South Dakota.

The latest idea is called the streamlined pathway for public interest. It would offer students at the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law a different way to enter the legal profession, if they plan to practice public-interest law or in underserved rural areas.

They wouldn’t have to take the South Dakota Bar examination. Instead, they would follow a curriculum of required coursework at the USD law school, as well as work with one or more trained attorneys who would be their supervisors, and then take a public service role for at least two years, such as with a city or county or tribal or state government.

The recommendation came from a steering committee that looked at South Dakota’s current requirement that an attorney must pass a lengthy series of written tests before being allowed to practice law in the state.

It arrives at a time when some state legislators have been pushing for a return to South Dakota’s old approach, known as diploma privilege, where an attorney was automatically allowed to practice in South Dakota based solely on being a USD law graduate.

Republican Rep. Mary Fitzgerald brought diploma-privilege legislation to the 2022 session. Her husband, John Fitzgerald, was Lawrence County state’s attorney and had been president of the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association.

A House committee set it aside 8-4 after a public hearing. Among the opponents who testified against returning to diploma privilege was South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen; Andy Fergel, the then-executive director for the State Bar Association of South Dakota; and Neal Fulton, dean of the USD law school.

Rep. Fitzgerald returned with a different proposal in the 2023 session. It would have allowed State Bar admission to USD law graduates who had performed 1,000 hours of supervised practice in the previous 12 months and completed a multi-state test. But she withdrew it before a committee hearing could be scheduled.

Fitzgerald, whose husband won election to a state circuit judgeship in 2022, was asked for her perspective on the steering committee’s recommendations, which were publicly released in December 2023. “Their report was too little too late,” she said.

The South Dakota Supreme Court, rather than the Legislature, will be responsible for deciding whether to move forward with the recommendations, which also include keeping South Dakota’s current system in place until a new national bar exam is released in 2026 or after, according to state court administrator Greg Sattizahn.

Satttizahn said no legislation would be required for adoption of the streamlined pathway for lawyers from USD who choose to do public-interest work. “Instead this would proceed via court rule proposals which would still need to be developed,” he said.

In December, Fulton focused his monthly column in the State Bar newsletter on the study committee’s recommendations. He gave special attention to the streamlined pathway.

“This recommendation is appealing in many ways,” Fulton wrote. “Additional practice experience in law school can make participants in this program some of our best prepared lawyers. A nudge toward public service can draw more students into crucial jobs for South Dakota.”

The steering committee’s report pointed out the geographic gap in South Dakota’s legal community: “Recent data from the State Bar of South Dakota indicates that there are currently 2,033 active, licensed attorneys residing in South Dakota. Thirty-five counties have fewer than one attorney per 1,000 residents, and six counties have no attorneys at all. While most active, licensed South Dakota attorneys were admitted to the bar in 2000 or later, there are 26 counties where the majority of attorneys were admitted before 2000.”

New Hampshire uses a somewhat similar approach as the public-service pathway that’s being recommended for South Dakota. “A pilot limited in both scope and time creates a relatively low cost and low-risk way to assess the impact of this innovation,” Fulton wrote.

South Dakota has found success before by taking a different route. In 2013, South Dakota legislators in put in place financial incentives to recruit more attorneys to rural counties and later broadened the program to include underserved municipalities in 2017. Attorneys must practice in those designated areas for at least five years in order to receive the full reimbursement.

The Rural Attorney Recruitment Program came at the suggestion of then-Chief Justice David Gilbertson. Its 2023 report shows there have been 31 participants, including 15 who fulfilled their five-year commitments. Of those 15, twelve continued to practice in those communities. The program has placed attorneys in 26 counties.

There’s been a cost. Over the program’s first eight years, state government contributed $556,822 to the incentives, while participating cities and counties provided $389,798 and the State Bar $167,056. Gilbertson called for the program in his 2013 State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature. Later required by state law to retire at age 70 in 2021, he now says the rural recruitment program has “wildly exceeded” how he thought it would turn out.

“We originally sought approval for 12 placements. At that point, the program was a pilot and we were not sure how popular it would become. No other state had attempted such a program. To our pleasant surprise, we filled the 12 slots and had to go back to the Legislature several times to get authorizations for additional slots.” Gilbertson told KELOLAND News.

“We finally set capacity at 32 but to avoid filling up the program also got approval for replacements for a slot when a participant completes the five year obligation and departs the program. We later also got permission to also use slots with municipalities of 3,500 or less. This was to help smaller towns who happen to be in counties with a population in excess of 10,000,” he continued.

Opening the program to municipalities led to attorneys locating in Sisseton and Elk Point, even though their respective counties of Roberts and Union had populations larger than 10,000.

“This was the first program of its type in the country. It has become a model for other states who have tried various forms of it in their jurisdictions. It also was featured in a front page article in the New York Times. It has been recognized for its success by the American Bar Association,” Gilbertson said.

“The lack of attorneys is a problem that exists in 48 of the 50 states. Even New York and California have rural areas with this problem. The only states who do not are Rhode Island and Delaware,” he added. “We now have numerous attorneys in rural areas who are successful graduates of the program and opted to stay permanently in their rural location. That was the ultimate goal of the program and that goal has been met to this point.”