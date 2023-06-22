PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Lottery began selling its first $30 instant ticket last month.

The lottery’s director hopes the new offering can help turn around a slight downturn in sales.

“I think we’re seeing some good results from the $30 ticket,” Norm Lingle told the South Dakota Lottery Commission during its meeting Wednesday.

He acknowledged there’s been some “cannibalization” of $20 and $10 ticket sales, but the 6.7% boost overall since the $30 debuted in May was “good news” for the lottery.

“We’re excited for this. We’re actually seeing higher sales than maybe what we anticipated,” Lingle told commissioners. At the current sales pace, he said, all of the $30 tickets will be out of the warehouse by March 2024 and work has started on the next $30 offering.

“We’ll be able to roll that out and continue to have that momentum,” Lingle said.

Commissioner Joe Kafka of Valley Springs asked whether the lottery officials have given any thought to getting rid of the $1 ticket. It has been a constant since the South Dakota Lottery began selling instant tickets in 1987.

Lingle said the topic comes at every game-planning session that lottery officials have with ticket-maker Scientific Games. He said they’ve concluded that fewer $1 games should be offered but $1 remains “an entry point” for new players.

“That’s an ongoing discussion but we feel it’s still an important piece of the portfolio right now,” Lingle said.

Commission chair Jason Ahrendt of Sioux Falls asked whether the lottery has seen upward pressure for larger bets in video lottery.

Video lottery is one of the state government’s largest sources of general fund revenue, after the state sales and use tax.

Proceeds from state government’s half-share of money lost by video lottery players in the privately owned terminals totaled $160 million in fiscal 2022.

Lingle said the average bet in video lottery has increased slightly in recent years, from roughly 76 cents to about 80 cents.

Ahrendt commended lottery officials for adding a $30 instant ticket. “That’s important,” he said.

The commission continues to operate with four members and one vacancy, after the former chair, William Shorma of Dakota Dunes, won election to the state House of Representatives in November. It is a governor-appointed panel.

The latest South Dakota Lottery forecast of revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30 is $180,380,000, based on 11 months of sales through May 31. That would be a small increase over $179,250,000 last year.

Revenue from instant scratch-off ticket games was forecast at $5,910,000, down from $10,350,000 in 2022. Many counties saw double-digit declines in sales, including a large bloc in the south-central tier of the state.

Revenue from lotto games offering large jackpot prizes was forecast to come in at $11,800,000, up from $7,590,000 in 2022. Lottery officials told the commission that several giant jackpots sparked the much higher sales.

State government’s share from video lottery was forecast to finish at $162,670,000, up slightly from $161,310,000 in 2022.