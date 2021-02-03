South Dakota Legislature roundup for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

STAND YOUR GROUND: Two Republicans, Representative Kevin Jensen of Canton and Senator John Wiik of Big Stone City, have brought HB 1212 that would rewrite South Dakota’s laws to allow more use of force as a defense.

The phrase “the right to stand his or her ground” appears at least three times in the six-page bill. The legislation also repeals four sections of state laws on:

Right to use force in defense of persons or property.

Resistance to public offenses permitted.

Justifiable homicide–Resisting attempted murder–Resisting felony on person or in dwelling house.

Justifiable homicide–Defense of person–Defense of other persons in household.

The House speaker, Republican Spencer Gosch of Glenham, hasn’t assigned it to a committee yet.

SMOKE, CBD AND MONEY: Some of the Legislature’s brightest minds are behind HB 1203 that would allow banks to do business with industrial hemp and marijuana licensees.

Republican Representative Hugh Bartels of Watertown, a retired community banker, is prime sponsor. The lead sponsor in the Senate is Republican Mike Diedrich of Rapid City, a lawyer.

The legislation is two sentences:

“A bank may, directly or through subsidiaries, carry on the business of banking,

pursuant to § 51A-4-1, with any person licensed in this state to engage in the business of

industrial hemp or marijuana, or with any person engaging in business dealings with such

licensee. The commission shall promulgate rules, pursuant to chapter 1-26, to facilitate a

bank carrying on the business of banking with a person described in this section.”

OFF THE BOOKS: In SB 177 Republican Senator Wayne Steinhauer of Hartford is rewriting a lot of South Dakota’s alternative-instruction laws for K-12 students.

Among the changes the legislation appears to seek for youths receiving alternative instruction are:

Eliminating the need to annually refile a notification form with the school district.

Eliminating the basic-skills testing requirement in grades 4, 8 and 11.

DRIVE TIME: With SB 169 Republican Senator Al Novstrup of Aberdeen wants to get speeding tickets removed faster from people’s public records.

They would automatically be taken off after two years, provided all court-ordered conditions have been satisfied.