South Dakota Legislature roundup for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

SECOND AMENDMENT: NRA lobbyist Brian Gosch, a former House Republican leader from Rapid City, watched from the upstairs gallery Tuesday afternoon, as the state Senate reinstated and expanded a section of South Dakota law protecting people’s freedom to have guns and ammunition and to keep shooting ranges open during times of “disaster war, acts of terrorism, or emergencies of whatever kind or nature.”

The Senate’s 32-3 vote along Republican-Democrat lines sends SB 100 to the House for further action. Senate Republican leader Gary Cammack of Union Center was prime sponsor. Republican Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham, a relative of lobbyist Gosch, is lead sponsor in the House.

The section of law was scheduled to expire — ‘sunset’ in legislative lingo – July 1, 2021. It was one of the bills introduced and passed March 30 on the final day of the 2020 regular session, as most lawmakers participated remotely because of COVID-19. A gathering that night attended by then-Senate Republican leader Kris Langer and then-Senate president pro tem Brock Greenfield led to the two later being formally admonished by a special Senate panel for returning to the Capitol from the party and working after drinking alcohol.

Cammack told senators Tuesday the 2021 legislation would make the pandemic-related law permanent.

NO RELIEF FROM LEGISLATURE: Senators rejected legislation Tuesday that was intended to offer state government’s help to people who had to move from a Black Hawk subdivision in Meade County last year because an old gypsum mine was collapsing beneath some of their homes.

Republican Senator David Johnson of Rapid City sponsored SB 117. It would have allowed the South Dakota Housing Development Authority to offer low-interest or no-interest loans to homeowners whose properties were affected by a natural or man-made disaster after it’s been officially declared by the Legislature or the governor.

Several Republicans, such as John Wiik of Big Stone City and Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown, spoke against it. Schoenbeck said South Dakota state government does two things very well: Offer a retirement system for employees of state and local governments and school districts, and operate the housing authority.

Republican Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City pleaded for the legislation’s approval but it failed 11-24.

HYBRID VOTING: The House had 17 members participating remotely Tuesday because of COVID-19 infections and precautions. Because of a special rule adopted early in the 2020 session, representatives in the chamber still used the electronic voting machine, but a voice roll call was taken every time, name by name, for the 17.

The Legislative Research Council that serves as lawmakers’ professional staff also now has on its main web page a button captioned “Participate Remotely 2021 Committees.” Clicking it takes a viewer to a page of instructions for presenting remote testimony and written testimony, with a second page listing 30 email addresses of committees.

The “remote” representatives were Republicans Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg, Hugh Bartels of Watertown, Lana Greenfield of Doland, Taffy Howard of Rapid City, Phil Jensen of Rapid City, Chris Karr of Sioux Falls, Will Mortenson of Pierre, Jess Olson of Rapid City, Tom Pischke of Dell Rapids, Taylor Rehfeldt of Sioux Falls, Tamara St. John of Sisseton, Larry Tidemann of Brookings and Nancy York of Watertown, along with Democrats Ryan Cwach of Yankton, Linda Duba of Sioux Falls, Oren Lesmeister of Parade and Peri Pourier of Pine Ridge.

Republicans Sam Marty of Prairie City and Dean Wink of Howes were excused.

Two senators participated remotely Tuesday, Republicans Blake Curd of Sioux Falls and Brock Greenfield of Clark. The Senate normally votes by roll call, so there wasn’t much of a slowdown.