South Dakota Legislature roundup for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

CLARIFYING Z: The Senate Tuesday approved SB 86 that would provide a system for early review of proposed ballot measures on whether they meet the state constitution’s single-subject requirement that voters approved in 2018 known as Amendment Z.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown and Representative Will Mortenson of Pierre, who are both lawyers, brought the legislation. It also now has House Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham and House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem as co-sponsors.

Senators voted 31-3 along Republican and Democrat lines to move it forward to the House.

The legislation calls for four steps:

The Legislative Research Council director would provide a written opinion on whether the proposed measure embraces only one subject and whether it’s an amendment or a revision under a separate part of the constitution. All are in Article XXIII. The legislation also would require the secretary of state to later issue an official notice on those points to the sponsor. The secretary of state’s decision could be appealed to the South Dakota Supreme Court within 15 days. The Supreme Court would rule whether it meets the constitution’s requirements.

Both issues are reflected in the current court fight over Amendment A that legalized marijuana and hemp in the state constitution.

In one of her decisions Monday, Circuit Judge Christina Klinger said Amendment A violated both, by covering multiple subjects and by being a revision, which requires the additional step of a constitutional convention. She also ruled that the challenges to the election process weren’t valid.

WHO’S OUT: Senator Herman Otten hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19 but the rural Lennox Republican is participating remotely in legislative matters this week.

In an email, Otten told KELOLAND News he was in close contact Thursday night with Representative Aaron Aylward, a Harrisburg Republican; Aylward tested positive Sunday. Representative Chris Karr, a Sioux Falls Republican, received word Monday he had tested positive.

Otten, a former mayor, chairs the Senate Local Government Committee that meets Wednesday morning.

More legislators have been acknowledging they had COVID-19 prior to session, including Representative Marty Overweg of New Holland, Senator Michael Diedrich of Rapid City and Senator Gary Cammack of Union Center. Cammack said he didn’t know he’d contracted it, but state-provided antibodies testing showed he had.

The Legislature’s COVID-19 policy (available here) meanwhile remains split, with the House encouraging masks and the Senate requiring them but only for non-legislators.

The Capitol’s policies are further split: All security are unmasked, but masks are required in the Supreme Court law library and the Unified Judicial System requires masks for its staff in public areas of the Capitol, while governor’s staff go unmasked even in legislative areas, and some officials from her administration wear masks when they visit the legislative areas but some don’t.

Meanwhile Speaker Gosch, who was now wearing a face covering Tuesday, is amending what had been his Capitol-statue legislation for $750,000 to instead honor the late Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron, who died last March from COVID-19, with a memorial at the proposed beef and equestrian complex at the State Fair. That change is pending in the House Appropriations Committee.