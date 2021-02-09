South Dakota Legislature roundup for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

SPEEDING UP: The House agreed Monday to the governor’s effort putting municipalities on a faster track for land-use decisions. Representatives voted 50-18 to approve HB 1094 and sent the legislation across to the Senate.

House passage came after representatives rejected an amendment from Republican Tom Pischke of Dell Rapids. He tried to block a key change that Governor Kristi Noem wants for land-use decisions: Dropping the standard to a majority of members present and voting. Pischke wanted to keep the laws at the current requirement: A majority of members. The Republican governor accomplished a similar change last year for county governments.

Opposition to the governor’s bill Monday came largely from the most-conservative wing of House Republicans, plus a few Democrats. The South Dakota Municipal League supported the governor’s bill at its House committee hearing.

LANDOWNER LICENSES: The House approved legislation Monday shifting more rule-making authority to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission over landowner hunting licenses for deer and antelope. The name also would change to ‘landowner on own land’ licenses.

The 51-17 vote for HB 1047 also would make nonresidents who own and operate at least 160 acres of agricultural land east of the Missouri River eligible for a drawing for 250 East River deer licenses, if they haven’t already received a buck license for East River deer or firearms antelope.

The licenses apply only on the person’s land. The bill now heads to the Senate.

MAGNIFICATION: Senator Al Novstrup has a pretty good reason for wanting a larger typeface on initiated measure petitions. The Aberdeen Republican said he struggled to read the tiny print on IM 26 that legalized medical marijuana.

Senators voted 20-13 Monday for his SB 77 calling for at least 14-point type. What didn’t change, however, was the state law requiring that a ballot measure be on a single sheet of paper.

Senators didn’t go along with a proposal from Democrat Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls who suggested further amending Novstrup’s bill to require the distribution of a separate document so that people could read it. Novstrup called it an “unfriendly” amendment.

Republican David Wheeler of Huron opposed Novstrup’s bill, saying the 14-point type requirement and the single-sheet requirement could be in conflict. “If they want to bring in a large measure, they won’t be able to do that,” the lawyer said, warning that Novstrup’s bill could be struck down in court.

It now goes to the House, where Republican Carl Perry of Aberdeen is lead sponsor.

STAYING CURRENT: Senators agreed 33-0 Monday with Republican Helene Duhamel of Rapid City about updating state law so that county commissions can meet in places other than the county courthouses.

SB 142 would legalize the practices in Pennington, Minnehaha, Lawrence, Brookings and other counties whose commissions meet in other buildings. Republican Tim Reed of Brookings is the lead sponsor in the House, where the bill goes next.