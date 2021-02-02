South Dakota Legislature roundup for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

CANNABIS PROTECTION: Several groups of South Dakota lawmakers have started filing legislation that would expand the state’s pending marijuana regulations.

Representative Ernie Otten and several other House and Senate members are introducing HB 1193 that would adopt packaging requirements for medical cannabis.

The Tea Republican wants to prohibit flashy imagery such as cartoon characters that would appeal to minor, limit the serving size and require dispensaries to post warning signs for customers.

Meanwhile Representative Mary Fitzgerald now has HB 1160 that would make it illegal for someone to operate a motor vehicle with more than two nanograms of THC per milliliter in the bloodstream.

That’s in addition to the St. Onge Republican’s HB 1061 that would make it illegal for anyone to smoke marijuana or its derivatives in a motor vehicle on public roadways or rights of way

Representative Drew Dennert, an Aberdeen Republican, proposed HB 1147 that would expand the practitioner-patient relation to include telehealth examinations.

And Senator Michael Rohl, an Aberdeen Republican, in SB 141 wants past convictions for various marijuana crimes wiped off people’s records.

All bill drafts were due at the Legislative Research Council office at 5 p.m. CT Monday. The deadline for introducing bills is mid-day Wednesday.

NURSING DESIGNATION: SB 167 from Senator Jean Hunhoff is noteworthy. The Yankton Republican, a co-chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee that assembles state government’s budget, wants the state Department of Human Services to start accepting applications for regional nursing facilities. They could be new or renovated.

Hunhoff, who spent decades in the nursing field, also wants $6 million to be steered to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for grants to the regional nursing facilities.

Her bill would have an upper limit for the grants of the lesser of $1 million, or 50% of costs for making renovations, developing regional services plans or assisting in other activities.

NEXT STEP ON MURDERED AND MISSING: Democratic Representative Peri Pourier of Pine Ridge has filed HB 1199 to require the state office of attorney general to establish an office of murdered and missing indigenous persons.

This would be in addition to Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, via his chief of staff, Tim Bormann, issuing a weekly video Mondays that highlights two or three people, usually teens or children, who have recently gone missing.

DIFFICULT MEMORIES: Among the Legislature’s commemorations is HC 8001, recalling the deaths 10 years ago of two Rapid City police officers, Nick Armstrong and James Ryan McCandless, and the bravery of the third, Tim Doyle. They were shot during a routine traffic stop August 2, 2011. Republican Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is prime sponsor.

NO LONGER IN SERVICE: As of Monday, three pieces of legislation were withdrawn by sponsors.

HB 1062 — Republican Representative Fred Deutsch of Florence wanted to make an initiated amendment’s sponsor responsible under certain circumstances for reimbursing the attorney general for defending any lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the initiated amendment.

HB 1072 — Republican Representative Mark Willadsen of Sioux Falls wanted to change an interest rate condition regarding individual deferred annuities.

SB 88 — Republican Senator David Wheeler of Huron wanted to increase the threshold, to $599 from the current $100, for when the South Dakota Lottery must check whether a prize winner has debts to state government. He stepped down from the South Dakota Lottery Commission after winning the Senate seat..