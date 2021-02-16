South Dakota Legislature roundup for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

GOLDEN TICKET: The governor has so far signed 46 bills into law as of Monday evening and hasn’t vetoed any. On her desk another 19 House bills and 13 Senate bills were waiting for decisions on their fates.

One of those in the undecided group is 1032 that would allow the South Dakota Retirement System to make no cost of living adjustment to benefits in years when inflation was low. Currently the COLA range is 0.5 to 3.5%. The system’s trustees decide the percentage each year based on a formula in state law.

According to a fiscal note from SDRS senior actuary Doug Fiddler, “The bill will reduce SDRS liabilities by up to approximately $500 million in years when SDRS cannot afford a COLA of 0.5% on a sustainable basis. The impact of the bill will vary from year to year depending on the funded status of the system. House Bill 1032 will expand the economic conditions under which SDRS can remain fully funded and sustainable without additional benefit reductions. It will strengthen the ability of SDRS to weather a variety of economic environments.”

The system finished fiscal 2020 with $12.287 billion in assets.

DEAD DOGS: Through last week, lawmakers had withdrawn 11 bills. They were Senate bill 88 (Wheeler) and House bills 1062 (Deutsch), 1072 (Willadsen), 1105 (Bordeaux), 1145 (S. Peterson), 1148 (Duba), 1157 (P. Jensen), 1158 (P. Jensen), 1216 (Duba), 1227 (Hoffman) and 1260 (Soye).

WISDOM OF THE AGES: The state Department of Health announced Monday that South Dakotans age 70 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Who among lawmakers could qualify?

In the Senate, Jim Bolin of Canton, Timothy Johns of Lead, Art Rusch of Vermillion, Jim Stalzer of Sioux Falls and Larry Zikmund of Sioux Falls.

In the House, Lana Greenfield of Doland, Randy Gross of Elkton, Sam Marty of Praire City, Lynn Schneider of Huron, Larry Tidemann of Brookings, Richard Vasgaard of Centerville, Dean Wink of Howes, Nancy York of Watertown — and, next month, Lance Koth of Mitchell.

DEADLINES AHEAD: Tuesday is day 22 of the 2021 session. As legislative time goes, the next cutoffs are still a seemingly distant two weeks away.

Wednesday, February 24, is the deadline for committees to finish dealing with a bill or a resolution that’s still in its first chamber. The final day for a first chamber to deal with a bill or joint resolution is Thursday, February 25. On the session calendar, those are days 27 and 28.