South Dakota Legislature roundup for Thursday, February 4, 2021

RURAL ACCESS: No, it’s not broadband expansion this time. With HB 1259, Representative Caleb Finck instead wants state government to help pay for a different shortfall that is much older: South Dakota’s county and township bridges and culverts.

The Tripp Republican’s six-page bill would create a statewide rural-access infrastructure fund, shift $9 million into it from state government’s general fund, and have the state Revenue Department distribute amounts to counties through a formula.

NEVER ENOUGH: Representative Chris Karr, the Sioux Falls Republican who co-chairs the Joint Committee on Appropriations that puts together state government’s budget, has an ambitious goal in HB 1177.

The title of the one-page bill says: “An Act to make an appropriation to improve the greatness of South Dakota and to declare an emergency.” How much? The first section says, “There is hereby appropriated from the general fund the sum of $1 to the state, for purposes of enhancing the greatness of South Dakota.”

Wednesday was the final day for introducing legislation through the standard process. Karr’s bill is a standard vehicle bill that lawmakers introduce in case something comes along later in the session.

There are many such vehicles this year with titles that promise to enhance or improve or develop or benefit or promote or protect South Dakota. But they don’t speak of greatness.

SPECIAL DELIVERY: As South Dakota lawmakers wrangle their way through the thicket of issues that legalized marijuana now raises, Representative Tina Mulally is trying through HB 1208 to legalize direct shipments of distilled spirits to South Dakotans.

The Rapid City Republican’s one co-sponsor so far is Representative Charlie Hoffman, a Eureka Republican. Among the provisions, recipients would need to be at least age 21 and could accept no more than three cases per year, and state government would have to publish information from each license holder about the brand labels available and amounts shipped.

BILL COUNT: As of Thursday morning, the House listed 262 and the Senate 193. Last year the House totaled 298 and the Senate 194. In 2019, the House had 272 and the Senate 191.

VETERANS CEMETERY: Three of the bills that came in just ahead of the filing deadline deal with the new State Veterans Cemetery at Sioux Falls.

Senator Larry Zikmund, a Sioux Falls Republican, sponsored SB 180 that allows the cemetery’s operating fund to accept donations and lets the cemetery charge up to $2,000 for burial of an eligible spouse or dependent.

Senator Jim Stalzer, a Sioux Falls Republican, sponsored SB 181 that appropriates $3 million to improve Minnehaha County’s 477th Avenue leading to the cemetery.

Zikmund also sponsored SB 186 that would appropriate $2.1 million from the state general fund to the cemetery endowment fund. State law says the endowment was to be $3 million by July 1, 2023. The endowment was created to accept donations. The cemetery is supposed to operate on revenues shifted from the endowment and revenue the cemetery collects.