South Dakota Legislature roundup for Thursday, February 11, 2021

GENETIC DATA: State senators have unanimously backed legislation that would prohibit life insurers and long-term health care insurers from seeking or sharing people’s hereditary information other than sex and age.

The Senate’s 35-0 vote Wednesday sends SB 178 to the House for a second hearing. Senator Wayne Steinhauer, a Hartford Republican, sponsored it. State law already said no health carrier could use genetic information other than sex and age.

The bill also would prohibit genetic testing companies that serve consumers from sharing the information. Lead House sponsor is Representative Ernie Otten, a Tea Republican. If the measure becomes law, it would take effect January 1, 2022, to coincide with the start of most coverage plans.

HOLD ON: Most of the House Republicans sent a message downstairs Wednesday to Republican Secretary of State Steve Barnett: No more mass mailings of absentee ballots to voters.

On a 52-16 vote, representatives backed HB 1126 that would prohibit the secretary of state from mailing a ballot unless the voter requests one. Representative Drew Dennert, an Aberdeen Republican, was prime sponsor.

Last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic Barnett’s office sent letters to all registered voters asking whether they wanted absentee ballots for the June primary elections. Voters who did could check yes for the primary or for all elections.

Republican Brock Greenfield of Clark is lead sponsor in the Senate where it goes next.

READY TO MARCH: State representatives voted 68-0 Wednesday to earmark $5 million for construction of a new readiness center for the South Dakota National Guard in Sioux Falls.

The other $15 million would come from federal funds for the $20 million project, according to Representative Tina Mulally, a Rapid City Republican who’s one of the 18 members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations.

She said other states weren’t ready so the South Dakota project moved up the list. It’s designed to last 50 years and has almost 46,000 square feet of space, according to Mulally.

HB 1018 now goes to the Senate for action.

BIG INCENTIVE: State representatives showed strong support Wednesday for letting second- and third-class municipalities decide whether to offer tax rebates and other perks to encourage business development.

“If you like local control, this is the bill for you,” said Representative David Anderson, a Hudson Republican, its prime sponsor.

Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican and a co-sponsor, said his legislative district has 30 small communities. He asked House members from larger communities to “cut us some slack” by supporting the bill.

Second-class municipalities have populations of 500 to 4,999. Third-class municipalities have less than 500. First-class have populations of 5,000 and larger.

The 58-10 vote sends HB 1143 to the Senate, where Republican John Wiik of Big Stone City is its lead (and so far only) sponsor.