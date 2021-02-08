South Dakota Legislature roundup for Monday, February 8, 2021

ADDING UP: Roughly one in six bills introduced during the 2021 session call for spending money on a government project or program. They’re known as appropriations bills and — other than the general budget bill — need two-thirds majorities for approval. There are at least 50 in the House and at least 30 in the Senate.

Those 80 are more than in any of at least the previous five years. In 2020, appropriations bills totaled 30 House and 23 Senate. In 2019 there were 30 House and 28 Senate. 2018 saw 30 House and 29 Senate. For 2017 there were 22 House and 19 Senate. In 2016 the counts were 23 House and 25 Senate.

BOOSTING SIOUX FALLS: Senator Jack Kolbeck, a Sioux Falls Republican who serves on the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations, wants to earmark $15 million for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Specifically, SB 185 calls for GOED to make grants to “any industrial development corporation that is going to make infrastructure improvements in parks in Sioux Falls.” It calls for any money remaining as of June 30, 2022, to revert to state government’s general fund. House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem is the lead House sponsor.

TAKING WING: Governor Kristi Noem in her December budget speech called for state government to realign its state airplane fleet and buy a replacement for the King Air that was purchased after the 1993 crash that killed Governor George S. Mickelson and seven others.

The House Committee on Appropriations is following through with HB 1282 that would appropriate $5 million to the state Department of Transportation “for the purpose of purchasing a new state airplane to be used for official state business.”

THE MEAT OF IT: Senator Joshua Klumb, a Mount Vernon Republican, wants lawmakers to approve SB 191 authorizing a $25 million addition to the South Dakota State University meat lab.

This would be in addition to the governor’s request for $5 million for grants to meat processing businesses in HB 1040.

Klumb’s bill for $25 million is based on 2020 values and calls for the money to come from state government’s general fund. It also allows for a special fund to be created that could accept money from federal sources, donations or any other external sources.

It says the state Board of Regents can spend up to 125% of the $25 million to reflect rising prices. Senate Republican leader Gary Cammack of Union Center and Representative Larry Tidemann, a Brookings Republican, are also on the bill.

RUSHMORE CENTRAL: House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a Glenham Republican, is taking up the governor’s cause to put statues in the alcoves on the exterior of the Capitol dome.

HB 1221 calls for $750,000 from state government’s general fund for 10-foot likenesses of “United States Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt” who appear on Mount Rushmore.

The governor already had created a fund seeking private donations for the project. So far Gosch is the only legislator listed on the bill.